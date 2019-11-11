The Cavaliers, seeking their first NCAA title after 14 consecutive appearances in the round of 16 or better, conceded the second-fewest goals in the country (eight) and built a plus-50 goal differential.

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (0.31 goals against average) continues to be evaluated after suffering a head injury late in regulation of a 2-1 extra-time defeat to North Carolina on Sunday in the ACC final.

Freshman Diana Ordoñez and senior Meghan McCool have scored 14 goals apiece and sophomore Alexa Spaanstra posted 12 assists.

Three other teams from the D.C. region — Georgetown, Navy and Virginia Tech — earned places in the 64-team tournament, which will culminate with the College Cup semifinals and final in December in San Jose.

The Hoyas (13-4-3), the Big East runners-up, will host West Virginia (10-7-2) in the first round. In the regular season, Georgetown routed the visiting Mountaineers, 3-0. The winner will face Rutgers, a No. 4 seed, or Central Connecticut State.

In its first appearance in 12 years, Patriot League champion Navy (16-2-3) will visit North Carolina State (10-6-4), with Arkansas, a No. 3 seed, the next likely opponent. Virginia Tech (12-4-2) will host Xavier (16-3-2), with Kansas, a No. 3 seed, the expected second-round foe.

Stanford (18-1-0), North Carolina (19-1-1) and reigning NCAA champion Florida State (15-5-0) received the other No. 1 seeds.

The other seeded teams in Virginia’s bracket are No. 2 South Carolina (16-1-3), Kansas (15-4-3) and Rutgers (15-3-2).

