But there were other reminders throughout Sunday’s games, including the struggles of a former No. 1 draft pick and some transcendent play by a few of the game’s young stars.

The margin for error is a lot thinner for teams playing backup QBs.

The Indianapolis Colts had already undergone one quarterback change this year, with Jacoby Brissett leading them to a 5-2 start after Andrew Luck’s surprise August retirement. But the loss of Brissett to a knee injury has proved to be too much to overcome in back-to-back losses, including Sunday’s home defeat to the woeful Miami Dolphins behind Brian Hoyer, who posted a quarterback rating of 38.8. The Colts are losing ground in the AFC South to the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, who improved to 5-5 behind backup Ryan Tannehill’s comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another of the more successful fill-in passers from this season, Kyle Allen of the Carolina Panthers, came up just short Sunday in a loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and it’s going to take a lot for Carolina to sneak into a playoff spot in the NFC. Still, Allen deserves credit for leading an offense that is averaging 26 points with him under center instead of the injured Cam Newton.

The margin for error is also slim for the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers, who squeaked out a 17-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth straight win. Rudolph isn’t being asked to be Ben Roethlisberger, but he’s playing well enough and is aided by a defense that is getting better by the week. They’re in the wild-card mix in the AFC.

Jared Goff just isn’t the same QB he was last season.

It’s unfair to put all of this on Goff; defenses have been solving the Rams’ run-heavy offense since last December. The running game is the driver of Sean McVay’s offense, and running back Todd Gurley is clearly limited by an arthritic knee and is no longer the top-level back he was in previous years. He’s averaging around 13 carries per game. The offensive line is also clearly a problem, with Goff getting sacked four times and hit nine times in the loss to Pittsburgh.

But Goff doesn’t look at all like the two-time Pro Bowl pick who led his team to the Super Bowl last season. He didn’t generate an offensive touchdown against the Steelers, was intercepted twice and never connected with top wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams, at 5-4, are in danger of missing the playoffs, and Goff’s regression is a big reason.

The AFC features a pair of very dynamic QBs.

Lamar Jackson is outdoing what Michael Vick did in the early 2000s to get the Atlanta Falcons to the playoffs. In the Baltimore Ravens’ blowout win over Cincinnati, he completed 15 of 17 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns — good for his second perfect passer rating this year. He also had a touchdown run that Coach John Harbaugh rightly said would be watched for decades.

Not only has he clearly emerged as the best quarterback from the 2018 draft, but he is a top candidate for MVP honors.

Last year’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes, was up to his old tricks against the Titans, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense once again folded in a 35-32 loss. Mahomes completed 36 of 50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns, and it’s clear that he and the Chiefs bring enough firepower to hang with any team in a playoff matchup. But even if Mahomes is good enough to get the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, their defense could again be their playoff downfall. Tannehill engineered a late comeback to improve to 3-1 since replacing Marcus Mariota in the starting lineup, returning Tennessee to playoff contender status.

Around the NFL

Several teams are worried about their kickers. That includes the Colts; Adam Vinatieri has missed two extra points in the past three games, as well as two field goals. The Buffalo Bills are also concerned: Stephen Hauschka has missed his past five 40-plus-yard kicks, which was a problem in Sunday’s close loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The problem is that replacements aren’t easy to find. The New England Patriots had to go through two kickers — Mike Nugent and Nick Folk — after Stephen Gostkowski went on injured reserve.

Dan Quinn validated the support of Arthur Blank. In perhaps the week’s most surprising result, Quinn’s Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints, 26-9, after team owner Blank chose not to fire Quinn during the bye week. All of a sudden the NFL’s worst defense came to life, sacking Drew Brees six times and limiting New Orleans to 52 rushing yards.

The Falcons’ season may be a lost cause, but the players showed they still want to play for Quinn.

The compensatory pick game has continued into the regular season. There has been some interesting scrambling lately by teams hoping to ensure they get compensatory draft picks — given by the league as compensation for players who sign elsewhere in free agency — in next year’s draft.

Among the moves: The Ravens cut cornerback Justin Bethel to keep a fourth-round pick for wide receiver John Brown. By cutting halfback Mike Davis, the Chicago Bears should get a fourth-round pick for safety Adrian Amos. The Philadelphia Eagles cut linebacker L.J. Fort and safety Andrew Sendejo, preserving fourth-round picks for Jordan Hicks and Golden Tate. Donte Moncrief was let go by Pittsburgh, securing the third-rounder for Le’Veon Bell.

Kareem Hunt helped the Browns’ offense in his debut. He only ran four times in Cleveland’s 19-16 victory, but he caught seven passes. The Browns’ offense is still a work in progress, failing to score after eight plays at the Buffalo goal line. Still, Cleveland’s end-of-season schedule is friendly. Seven wins is still a real possibility.

The Packers are in the mix for the NFC’s No. 1 or No. 2 seed. They have already played the toughest part of their schedule, going 5-1 against winning teams after Sunday’s win over Carolina. They only have two more games — at San Francisco and at Minnesota — against winning teams. Off to an 8-2 start, Green Bay should get at least 12 wins.

