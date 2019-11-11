Usual winners swapped places with perpetual losers. The New England Patriots had a bye, but the other participants in last year’s conference title games — Kansas City, Los Angeles and New Orleans — all lost. Meanwhile, the Jets and Falcons joined the Dolphins in doubling their season win totals.

AD

It’s comforting to count on some events, such as Lamar Jackson’s brilliance and Aaron Rodgers throwing darts while squinting into Lambeau snowflakes. Some things don’t change, and here’s what to know from the 10th Sunday of the NFL season:

AD

The Saints’ inexplicable loss was just one of those days — they hope. It is tempting, easy and probably accurate to dismiss New Orleans’s 26-9 loss to the Falcons and their atrocious defense as an aberration. Division game, opponent coming off a bye, all that. But they also have to make sure it is not the start of an offensive swoon, because that has happened before.

The Saints averaged 37.1 points in their first 11 games last season. They didn’t score more than 31 the rest of the year and produced outputs of 10, 12, 14 and, in two home playoff games, 20 and 23. Their offense stagnated in the NFC championship game, scoring 10 points in the final three quarters and overtime.

AD

Sunday’s loss was strange in many ways. New Orleans has one of the league’s best offensive lines, but the Falcons dominated it Sunday. They sacked Drew Brees six times, which matches the most the Saints have allowed during the Sean Payton-Brees era.

AD

For all the Saints’ firepower, they have now failed to score a touchdown three times this season. The others came in the Rams loss when Brees was knocked out with a thumb injury and in a 12-10 victory over the Cowboys behind Teddy Bridgewater. Those made sense. But against a Falcons defense that entered 1-7 while allowing 31 points on average? Hard to figure.

The Saints caught a break when the Panthers lost in Green Bay, keeping them in firm control of the NFC South. Their only concern should be whether Sunday was a harbinger.

AD

Lamar Jackson is Mr. Perfect. As the results in Tennessee and Atlanta proved, there is value in destroying bad teams. The Ravens’ 49-13 dismantling of the Bengals was particularly impressive. They were on the road in a division game, primed for a letdown after their statement victory over the New England Patriots. And they handled their business from the opening kick, scoring on their first two drives and never letting the Bengals up for air.

AD

Baltimore validated what it showed last week: It is a legitimate threat to the Patriots in the AFC.

The driving force, of course, was Jackson. He registered his second perfect 158.3 quarterback rating this season, joining only Ben Roethlisberger among quarterbacks who have had two in one year. Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 65 yards on seven carries — and a Lamar-ian touchdown — before yielding to backup Robert Griffin III in the fourth quarter.

AD

Even if it came against the Bengals, the performance underscored that the Ravens are only improving. Jackson has only made 17 starts in his career, playoffs included, and Baltimore overhauled its offense in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system has plenty of room to expand. And Jackson is already a leading candidate for MVP honors.

AD

He can also wear the heck out of a pair of retro ’80s shades.

The Chiefs at full strength can be terrifying. They’re also in for an AFC West fight. Patrick Mahomes’s jump pass surrounded by pass rushers will create highlights, and rightfully so, but what happened after he released the ball is what makes the Chiefs so different, on top of Mahomes’s otherworldly talents.

AD

Mahomes hit em with the jump pass and Mecole Hardman did the rest 💨 @PatrickMahomes @MecoleHardman4 pic.twitter.com/FKlTWQ97bq — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 10, 2019

Rookie Mecole Hardman caught the pass running across the middle and broke one tackle, at which point two Titans in close pursuit had angles on him. And then Hardman ran away from both defensive backs, one of whom was Adoree’ Jackson, who might be the fastest cornerback in the league. Hardman was pulling away from Jackson by the time he reached the end zone. Owing to the presence of Tyreek Hill, Hardman isn’t even Kansas City’s fastest wide receiver.

AD

But that turned into a footnote. Kansas City botched the endgame, as Kansas City has a tendency to do under Coach Andy Reid. With a 32-27 lead, the Chiefs took over on the Tennessee 32-yard line with 1:46 left. A loss seemed almost impossible — at one point, according to ESPN, the Chiefs’ probability to win crept over 99 percent. They ran three times, unable to gain a game-sealing first down but bleeding Tennessee’s timeouts, setting up a 46-yard field goal. A miscommunication on the snap caused holder Dustin Colquitt to drop the ball and heave it out of bounds.

The Titans took over in better field position than when they had given it back to Kansas City. It took 58 seconds and four plays, culminating with Tannehill’s gorgeous, 23-yard post route to Adam Humphries, for Tennessee to score and steal the game. Mahomes’s two completions set up a game-tying field goal try, but it led only to another special teams misadventure — the Titans blocked Harrison Butker’s kick.

AD

The Chiefs dropped to 6-4, oddly having lost Mahomes’s past three full games. The Raiders, at 5-4, are only a half-game out of first place. The Raiders get the Bengals and Jets in the next two weeks, followed by a showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

AD

Brian Flores might be really good. It’s strange that this can be true of a coach who came out of the week with a 2-7 record, but Flores has done one of the most impressive coaching jobs in the NFL this season. The Dolphins pared their roster, signed a journeyman to play quarterback, traded many of their best players and started 0-7 with a historically bad point differential as their front office executed a teardown meant to land them a top draft pick.

If there was ever a team that might quit, Miami was it. But the Dolphins did not, and the credit belongs to Flores. After their 16-12 victory in Indianapolis, the Dolphins have won two straight. Yes, they only beat the Jets and the Colts with backup Brian Hoyer. But given the player development, tactical and motivational abilities Flores has shown, it’s easy to have faith that the Dolphins have the right coach if their plan to tank for a better roster works.

AD

The Rams could be headed for disaster. There may be no more win-now move than trading two first-round draft picks for a cornerback with a year and a half left on his contract. The Rams announced their intentions when they dealt for Jalen Ramsey, and those intentions hinged fundamentally on a belief they had a team that could make a deep playoff run. Inherent to that belief was that the Rams would first make the playoffs.

AD

The Rams have seven games to correct, but right now the trade looks like a potential nightmare. They stand 5-4 after a dispiriting loss at Pittsburgh in which nine of their 12 points came from their defense. Their offensive line, which lost guard Rodger Saffold to free agency and has suffered several injuries, left quarterback Jared Goff no chance Sunday and turned Sean McVay’s symphonic offense into a mess. When Goff did have time, he behaved like a gun-shy quarterback who sees pressure when it’s not there.

The Rams are in all kinds of trouble. In the race for the two wild-card spots in the loaded NFC, they are looking up at the Seahawks and Vikings and tied with the Eagles and Panthers.

AD

When a team trades two first-rounders, making it to only the second week of January would be a disappointment. Not making the playoffs would be a disaster. The Rams — who still have to play the Ravens, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks — could be headed for that fate.

AD

Pass interference reviews remain a mess. Allowing pass interference to be reviewed is a bad rule implanted to win the last war, to prevent a call so terrible that nothing like it had happened before and would almost certainly never happen again. On Sunday, it found new ways to be problematic and confusing.

On the final play of Tampa Bay’s victory over the Cardinals, Kyler Murray heaved a desperate pass to about the 10-yard line. As Pharoh Cooper leaped to catch it, Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean wrapped his arms around him. It was conceivably enough contact for pass interference, and Coach Kliff Kingsbury couldn’t challenge because it was under two minutes. It seemed as if the officials in New York did not review the play, because the game ended immediately.

The league did review the play, though, in the same way it reviews every play under two minutes. The replay official deemed the call certain to stand, so the game was not stopped. Because of the pass interference review rule, it left most people confused. Had it been reviewed at all? Was it not because it was considered a Hail Mary? It was yet another example of how replay creates as many problems as it supposedly fixes.