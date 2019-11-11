“He did really well [during his first week of practice],” Carroll said. “He was very impressive in terms of picking stuff up, studying overtime. He fit in really well. He’s a really good athlete. You can really tell that he’s got a lot of potential to be a big-time player, so it was fun to see him on the practice field. He did a nice job.”

AD

AD

Gordon had been limited with an ankle injury and made a brief appearance on the injured reserve list with the Patriots but fully took part in Seattle’s practice on Saturday. Which means …

“You’ve got to wait and see,” Carroll said. “Wait and see. There’s a good chance.”

Gordon, who caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with New England, is a tantalizing acquisition for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense. Just as Tom Brady was in New England, Wilson was enthusiastic about Gordon’s arrival.

“Josh, he’s been great since he’s gotten here. He’s been studying like crazy. He sits up [front] and takes tons of notes. He’s highlighting like crazy,” Wilson said. “He’s in his playbook nonstop. He’s prepared. He’ll be prepared and ready to roll. He’s a true pro. He’s been in different systems and stuff like that. I think that helps him. I think he’s really fired up to be here. We’re fired up to have him.”

AD

AD

Gordon, who missed all of the 2015 and ’16 seasons as he dealt with suspensions stemming from substance abuse issues, hasn’t played a full 16-game season since his rookie year, in 2012.

Read more NFL coverage from The Post:

AD