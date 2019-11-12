Fourteen seconds remained in a messy, fun and tied game with George Washington. There was little doubt who would take the deciding shot in AU’s 67-65 victory.

Nelson, on pace to become the program’s career scoring leader, brought the ball upcourt and maneuvered into prime shooting range. His defender held a six-inch height advantage, so Nelson created just enough separation to launch a fadeaway jumper.

The ball splashed through the net as the frame of the backboard lit up in red, silencing the crowd of 2,353.

“There is no way I am not going back to him,” Eagles Coach Mike Brennan said. “It doesn’t matter what happens. He is going to get it, and he is going to make the play.”

If you thought it was going to overtime, THINK AGAIN.



Preseason @PatriotLeague Player of the Year Sa'eed Nelson sinks the buzzer beater for a 67-65 win at GW!



How about that? @sctop10 @sportscenter @espn @PatriotLeagueTV pic.twitter.com/wsUlxcAJHa — American U. Men's Basketball (@AU_MBasketball) November 13, 2019

The buzzer-beater ended a night of dueling Nelsons — AU’s Sa’eed and GW freshman Jameer Nelson Jr., son of the former NBA guard. It ended an extraordinary rebounding performance by Colonials senior Arnaldo Toro, who tied an Atlantic 10 record with 24 (13 offensive). GW’s Yinka Dare set the mark in 1993.

It was also redemption at Smith Center for AU’s Nelson, who last year scored just seven points and had six turnovers in an overtime defeat to the Colonials. On this night, he scored six points in the last three minutes and finished with 20, plus five of AU’s 13 steals.

“A lot of the late games over my career, we lost and I missed the game-winning shot,” he said. “I know my team trusts me to take that shot. I just wanted to keep taking my time and just concentrate on making it, not just shoot it to just shoot it.”

The Eagles (1-2) also received boosts from Stacy Beckton Jr. (13 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots) and Jacob Boonyasith (13 points). Toro had 20 points for the Colonials (1-2), and Nelson Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. (He also committed nine of his team’s 17 turnovers.)

After Toro converted an offensive rebound to tie the score, AU’s Nelson drove into the lane and scored with 23 seconds left. Eight seconds later, GW’s Nelson answered with a driving bank shot.

Back to Sa’eed Nelson.

“I just wanted to get the last shot," he said. "I didn’t want to give them a chance to potentially come down and hit a game-winner.”

Brennan added, “He has led this team in everything we do, so the ball is always going to be in his hands, for sure.”

The Colonials knew what was coming.

“That’s the matchup we wanted all night long,” GW Coach Jamion Christian said of 6-foot-8 Mezie Offurum on the 6-2 Nelson. “He is able to get to spots on the floor where he can finish. He just got to a really good spot there and got Mezie really low and was able to step back and make that jumper.”

The Eagles, who were picked third behind Colgate and Bucknell in the 10-team Patriot League, beat the Colonials for the second time in the past 13 meetings.

In the first half, Toro’s rebounding total (14) was as extraordinary as his team’s turnover count (13). On Saturday against Howard, he corralled 18 overall.

Nelson Jr. had a strange opening 10 minutes: 1-for-5 shooting, six turnovers and three blocked shots. He did calm down, though, and was on the court late in the game.

Toro, who is 6-8 and mobile, was a constant force.

“Each team went back and forth at each other and had an answer,” Brennan said. “We didn’t have an answer for Toro.”

The Eagles’ experience and poise, however, won out.

“At this stage of the season, [GW is] probably not ready to win that type of game just yet against an experienced team that executes well down the stretch,” Christian said. “But we’re going to get there.”

