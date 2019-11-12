NFL teams were invited Tuesday, via a memo sent by the league office, to attend Saturday’s private workout, which will be held at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. Kaepernick is to perform on-field drills and participate in an interview. Video of the workout and interview will be made available to all 32 NFL teams, according to a person familiar with the arrangements.
It was not immediately clear how many teams will attend. The session will be closed to the public and members of the media.
The league declined to comment and Kaepernick’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The session was scheduled after discussions between NFL officials and Kaepernick’s representatives.
