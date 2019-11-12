His fumble return was the Seahawks’ first score of the game and helped change the tone in the second quarter. Jarran Reed sacked Jimmy Garoppolo and Clowney was on the spot to scoop it up and score his second touchdown of the season.

Wilson compared the atmosphere to an NFC championship game, with both teams going at each other. “Clowney was playing lights out — that’s why we got him,” Wilson said. “The plays he was making were incredible. He has been a force throughout his whole career and to have him on our football team is great. He was talking it up on the sidelines and focused. We were all together and he was one of the main leaders in that.”

Wilson also called the game “the craziest” that he has been a part of and Clowney used that same term, telling reporters: “There was so much going on. That was the craziest game of my career, hands down.”

Clowney came into the game frustrated by having only two sacks, but his play is improving just as the season enters the stretch run. Conveniently, he will be a free agent after the season ends; one condition for the trade was the Seahawks agreeing not to put the franchise tag on him.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to be outperformed by anybody any week,” Clowney told reporters. “So in my head I want to make it a competition — if it’s against them or against the other guys up front, I’m going to compete to get to the quarterback. And that’s my thing with this team — keep competing no matter what the scoreboard says, and we did that today.”

San Francisco’s defensive line and impressive rookie Nick Bosa got much of the attention coming into the game, but the Seahawks came up with five sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

“Up front we’ve been getting hammered all season long about this front not playing well. We needed to do a little something different. All week long I said in my head, ‘We’ve got to outdo their D-line’. If you ain’t competing, you need to retire,” Clowney said. “It’s all about competing at the end of the day and I don’t want to be outperformed by anybody.”

Coach Pete Carroll thought Clowney had “a breakout game.”

“I just thought he was so impressive all night long,” Carroll said. “They were tackling him. He was just penetrating so fast and so furiously, but what a fantastic game. Yeah, we would have liked to see him a little earlier, but if we got going now and this is where we kick into high gear, then that’s a really good defense and we looked pretty good tonight, too.”

