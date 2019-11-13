On Wednesday, he was part of the team delegation traveling to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a friendly Friday against the Bermuda national team. He and Jason Levien, United’s chief executive, are expected to meet next week to outline plans for the 2020 campaign, which would be Olsen’s 10th.

Reached Wednesday, Olsen said he did not want to comment.

At his end-of-season media session two weeks ago, Olsen said of his job status, “If it’s time, then it’s time. … If [team executives] think the team needs to go in a different direction, they’ll make that decision.”

A week earlier, Levien told The Post: “We’ve got a lot of faith in that leadership [under Olsen], and it sends a message to everyone in the organization when we stand by our leadership. But the results haven’t been there. We have to evaluate this stuff."

At that time, Levien also said he plans to work with Olsen in hiring an experienced assistant to complement the current staff.

On Wednesday, Levien said he did not want to comment on Olsen’s status.

One person, who requested anonymity because the team has not made a public statement, said that, barring any late issues, Olsen is “coming back.”

Another, also not wanting to be identified, said, “I would honestly be very surprised if a switch is made.”

Olsen, 42, is the second-longest tenured coach in MLS, one year less than Sporting Kansas City’s Peter Vermes. He has guided United to the playoffs in five of the past six seasons but failed to advance to the conference final since 2012.

Including an interim stint in late 2010, Olsen holds a regular season record of 111-128-79. However, many of those years were with low-budget teams in an organization under financial duress headquartered at RFK Stadium.

United’s spending increased upon Audi Field opening in 2018. Wayne Rooney’s high-priced arrival elevated United’s performance in the second half of last season, and with Olsen’s contract due to expire at the end of 2019, the club extended it through 2021.

Facing heightened expectations this year, United went 13-10-11, finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and lost at Toronto FC in the first round of the playoffs.

Since the regular season ended, four MLS head coaches have either been fired or mutually agreed with their respective club to leave: Montreal’s Wilmer Cabrera, Orlando’s James O’Connor, New York City FC’s Domenec Torrent and Chicago’s Veljko Paunovic. (Only NYCFC made the playoffs.)

Because of his deep ties to United, Olsen is considered more than a coach. He was a fan favorite as a player between 1998 and 2009, and until Rooney signed, he was the face of the organization.

“I have woken up almost every morning for the last 20-something years thinking about this club and how I can better this club,” he said at his media session two weeks ago. No other D.C. head coach has served more than three years.

Olsen’s passion for the club runs deep: Last month, he engaged with Audi Field and team staff on color and design options for the bare-white corridor between the home and visiting locker rooms.

Olsen’s contract renegotiation in 2014 included a clause that, if he were dismissed as coach, he could remain in the organization in another capacity. It’s unclear whether that provision remains.

United notes: Defender Frederic Brillant, who is in contract negotiations to return next season, was among six regulars named to a 20-man roster for the friendly in St. Croix. Steven Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Russell Canouse, Lucas Rodriguez and Ola Kamara are the others.

The delegation includes 10 players who were either under contract or spent time on loan to second-division Loudoun United: goalkeeper Colin Miller; defenders Chris Odoi-Atsem, Allexon Saravia, Collin Verfurth and Shane Wiedt; midfielders Antonio Bustamante, Christian Sorto, Gordon Wild and Griffin Yow; and forward Alioune Ndour.

Absences include Paul Arriola and Ulises Segura, who are on international duty with the United States and Costa Rica, respectively. Junior Moreno, Felipe Martins and Bill Hamid, among others, are not on the trip; no specific reasons were provided.

