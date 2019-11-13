“I got to turn the page,” Gudas said. “This is my new home now.”

The 29-year-old defenseman who spent the past four years with the Flyers was the winner of the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the team’s best defenseman last season. This season with the Capitals, he has five assists in 19 games, averaging 17:32 of ice time and becoming a respected member of the room.

Gudas said he got a chance to catch up with some of his former teammates Tuesday night and during pregame skate on Wednesday. In his eighth NHL season, he said he expects to have some boos from the crowd — or maybe chants of “Guuuuudas” — but he’ll take either.

“I’m going to be guessing as well,” Gudas joked.

Gudas bolsters Washington’s heavy-hitting crew with Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin and fellow offseason addition Garnet Hathaway. Gudas leads the NHL defensemen in hits (1,539) since his 2012-13 rookie season. Through 19 games he ranks second on the team with hits (55) and penalty-kill time (54:25) and third in blocked shots (32).

“I like to play physical,” Gudas said. “My dad played like that too. I grew up watching him, and the hockey is going away from the physicality with the speed, and with the skill game, it is more a fast-paced game than physical. But it is still a physical game, so if I can use that to my advantage that is what I’ll do. That is what I want to do, and that is what I’m best at.”

Ovechkin also praised Gudas’ game, remembering all the years they were on opposite sides and thankful to have him as a teammate.

“We are really happy to have him — the physicality he brings, the shot-blocking ability, the penalty-killing, the way he is in the room — he’s fit in really no problem at all,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “The guys really like him, and we think there is a big place for that type of player on our team.”

In addition to his even-strength presence, Gudas has been able to contribute key penalty-killing minutes, with Jonas Siegenthaler. The group, which is still without Carl Hagelin (upper body, day-to-day), has been excelling as of late after a rough start last season. Deadline acquisitions Hagelin and Nick Jensen helped jump-start the shorthanded productivity. Hagelin has not yet resumed skating and did not travel with the team to Philadelphia.

Wednesday’s game also will be the first time the Capitals have faced Niskanen since he was traded. Reirden called the veteran a “perfect role model” for the organization’s young defensemen. He has been thriving in Philadelphia with eight points in 17 games. A key asset on the penalty kill with Washington, he has done the same with the Flyers.

“He’s obviously a player I know quite well, spent 10-plus years coaching him, and you know he’s an outstanding person,” Reirden said. “Obviously a great player, was a huge part of the success we had here in winning the Stanley Cup and additionally he’s been a big part of the development of the defensemen we have here.”

While Wednesday will have personal significance for Gudas and Niskanen, both teams will be looking to continue hot streaks. The Capitals, despite a 4-3 shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, have a 12-game point streak (10-0-2). The Flyers (10-5-2) are riding a four-game winning streak and just came back after a road sweep of Toronto and Boston.

Capitals expected lines vs Flyers:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Stephenson-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Gudas

Siegenthaler-Jensen



Holtby — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 13, 2019

