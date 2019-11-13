This item will be updated.

Atlanta Falcons: “I’m sure that we will” have a representative there, Coach Dan Quinn said. “Who likes a workout better than a scout? Nobody. So I’m sure most teams will have” representatives there.

Baltimore Ravens: Coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t know whether the team would send a representative, but ESPN’s Josina Anderson quoted a team source saying “we have our guys” at the quarterback position.

Carolina Panthers: Coach Ron Rivera referred reporters to GM Marty Hurney when asked about the workout. Safety Eric Reid, long a Kaepernick ally, said the workout “feels like a PR stunt” but that he has previously talked to owner David Tepper about bringing in Kaepernick.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals are expected to send a representative to the workout, sources told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Chicago Bears: Coach Matt Nagy said he wasn’t sure if the Bears would send anyone to the workout, and that he was focused on an upcoming game with the Rams. “He’s been out of the game a little bit. But when he was doing well and playing, he was definitely a weapon,” Nagy said.

Dallas Cowboys: “We will be in attendance,” a team source told Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated’s Cowboys site. Other outlets also reported that the team would send a representative. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith said he believes Kaepernick should be in the league.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos will send a representative, likely a pro personnel scout, a source told the Denver Post.

Detroit Lions: “We, as an organization, we always do our due diligence on all players that are available,” Coach Matt Patricia said on Wednesday. “I know [GM Bob Quinn] and his staff will have someone down there to watch the workout and we’ll see where that goes.”

Houston Texans: Coach Bill O’Brien said he wouldn’t comment about scouting or personnel moves, and was focused on the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts: Coach Frank Reich said such decisions were up to GM Chris Ballard, and that they hadn’t discussed the issue.

Kansas City Chiefs: Team chairman Clark Hunt said he hadn’t spoken about the matter with GM Brett Veach, according to ESPN, but “I wouldn’t be surprised if he sent someone because Brett likes to turn over every stone. We’re in a pretty good spot from a quarterback standpoint with four on the roster right now, but Brett does like to be really thorough in his due diligence.’"

Los Angeles Chargers: ESPN’s Anderson quoted a team source who was not sure whether the Chargers would send a representative.

Los Angeles Rams: Coach Sean McVay said he wouldn’t share his team’s scouting plans, but that the Rams are happy with their quarterbacks, according to ESPN.

Miami Dolphins: “We do our due diligence on all players, so yeah, we’ll have someone there,” Coach Brian Flores said.

Miami Dolphins will attend the NFL open tryout with Colin Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/pfVh3cxycy — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) November 13, 2019

Minnesota Vikings: Coach Mike Zimmer said he only learned of the planned workout on Wednesday morning.

New England Patriots: The defending Super Bowl champions will send a representative to the workout, the Boston Globe reported, citing a league source. “That’s something you can check with (Patriots director of player personnel) Nick (Caserio) on,” Coach Bill Belichick told reporters. “I’m not sure.”

New York Giants: The Giants will have a representative at the workout, a person with knowledge of the team’s plans told NJ Advance Media.

New York Jets: The Jets will also have a representative at the workout, ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini and Newsday’s Bob Glauber both reported.

Oakland Raiders: Coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t know if the Raiders would be in attendance. “I’m going to answer questions about the Bengals,” he said in reference to the team’s next opponent.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Coach Bruce Arians said the team would probably send a representative. “I’m not going,” he said. “We usually have somebody at all those type of workouts.”

Washington Redskins: The Redskins will send a representative to the workout, according to a team spokesman, but interim coach Bill Callahan said during his news conference that the team does not need another quarterback at the moment, with Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy on the roster. The Redskins did not make any inquiries into Kaepernick last season when they were desperate for a quarterback after Alex Smith and McCoy both suffered broken legs. The team ended up signing and playing both Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson.

