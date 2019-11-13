However, even a quality backup can run into some hurdles, and there are times when a lesser player should be elevated due to a favorable matchup. To help you make the best possible choices at the quarterback position and beyond, here are suggested start/sit moves for Week 11.

Start

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

Darnold’s passer rating has increased in each of the Jets’ past four games. He’s peaking just in time to face a Washington secondary that allows the highest completion rate (72.5 percent), an above-average touchdown rate (5.3 percent vs. the league average of 4.4 percent) and the seventh-highest passer rating (100.7) to opposing quarterbacks this year.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Hill ran for 61 yards on 20 carries and added a 10-yard receiving touchdown (with five red-zone touches, too) during Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Falcons Coach Dan Quinn said he’d be “confident” with Hill in a lead role if Devonta Freeman (foot) is sidelined. Plus, the Falcons’ next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, have allowed a league-high 14 touchdowns to running backs this season. Carolina has also allowed 5.1 yards per carry, the second-highest rate in 2019.

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Tate, a seventh-round pick in 2018 out of Florida State, has caught 30 of 60 targets for 427 yards and a touchdown this season. He hasn’t seen fewer than six targets in a game since Week 2 and only wideout Tyler Boyd is seeing more action this season from the Bengals’ quarterbacks.

The Oakland Raiders, whom Tate will face next, are allowing 9.9 yards per passing attempt to wide receivers, a full yard more than the league average. One out of every 14 passing attempts against Oakland results in a touchdown, the seventh-highest rate in the league.

Sit

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

The recent hiccup against the Baltimore Ravens notwithstanding, the Patriots’ defense is allowing a mere 7.4 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. New England has given up just three passing touchdowns compared to a league-leading 19 interceptions, and its passer rating against, 45.8, is only a few points higher than the passer rating a quarterback would earn from throwing an incomplete pass (39.6).

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals should have a tough time completing passes to their receivers against the 49ers this week. San Francisco is allowing a 54 percent catch rate (second lowest in the NFL) and 75.4 passer rating (fourth lowest) when wideouts are targeted. Slot receivers like Fitzgerald, who had four catches for 38 yards in Week 9 against San Francisco, are managing just 5.9 fantasy points per game against the 49ers.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews caught six of eight targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but this week’s opponent is much better at defending the position.

The Houston Texans are allowing a 60 percent catch rate (the lowest in the NFL) and 73.9 passer rating (third lowest) when tight ends are targeted. Only two, Eric Ebron in Week 7 and Darren Waller in Week 8, have caught a touchdown against the Texans this season. Andrews is one of the top fantasy tight ends, but this might not be his week.

