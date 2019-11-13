A national search for a replacement will begin soon.

Andrulis, 61, was on the hot seat last year but saved his job by guiding the team to the Atlantic 10 championship game. This season, the Patriots opened with a victory, then lost six straight. Only one win came against a team with a winning record (Dayton).

AD

AD

The Patriots qualified for the conference tournament only through a random draw after five teams tied for the last two slots. In the quarterfinals, they relinquished a two-goal lead at Virginia Commonwealth and lost in a shootout.

Andrulis had a 124-114-39 record and qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2006, 2008 and ’13.

The Patriots won the 2013 A-10 tournament in their inaugural season in the conference. The following six seasons, though, their league record was 15-26-7.

The losing ways did not sit well with Athletic Director Brad Edwards, a former Washington Redskins defensive back who, without football at George Mason, believes the soccer program in a recruit-rich area should serve as a fall showcase for athletics. The women’s team is on a better path, averaging more than 11 victories the previous four years under Todd Bramble before slipping to 3-11-3 this season.

AD

AD

Andrulis arrived in Fairfax in 2005 after four years as the head coach of the Columbus Crew. He was MLS’s coach of the year in 2004, when the Crew built an 18-game unbeaten streak and finished first in the Eastern Conference standings. Amid a losing campaign a year later, he was fired.

“We appreciate Greg’s longstanding commitment to the program,” Edwards said. “He has been a strong advocate, leader and mentor to our student-athletes, who have achieved success both athletically and academically during his tenure.”

Read more:

AD