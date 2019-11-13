The following day, Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre addressed the New Yorker piece on “High Noon,” the afternoon show they co-host on ESPN. They chastised Chotiner for dismissing Rose’s argument. “Did the nerds win or did the white guys win?” Jones asked, addressing the modern NBA.

The clip went viral. Soon, Jones landed his own New Yorker Q&A with Chotiner.

AD

It was exactly the sort of dialogue that “High Noon” prides itself on. If “First Take” is high-decibel performance art and “Pardon the Interruption” is a baby boomer buddy show, “High Noon” aspires to be ESPN’s highbrow offering. The program, hosted by Jones, who has a masters in economics, and Torre, a Harvard graduate, often tackles sports in a different way than more traditional debate shows.

AD

But ESPN has a coming decision to make about “High Noon.” Both hosts have contracts that expire in early spring, and the network is now testing the show in front of focus groups. Negotiations will soon heat up in earnest and observers both inside and outside ESPN are deeply curious about the outcome.

AD

jalen rose has a great point about analytics in basketball. we try to take it further. #highnoon pic.twitter.com/t1xFfGKsed — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 7, 2019

It is also difficult not to notice which reporters and analysts have left the company in the last year, at the same time the company has preached a “stick to sports” mind-set. Jemele Hill’s relationship with the network became untenable after a public feud with Donald Trump, and she landed at the Atlantic. Her former co-host on the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter,” Michael Smith, recently took a buyout. Kate Fagan, a host of OTL and a writer for the since-shuttered print version of ESPN the Magazine, left the network. And Bob Ley, that show’s longtime host and the network’s North Star for dealing with thorny political issues, retired. They left for various reasons, to be sure, but all brought a certain skepticism toward more traditional, celebratory sports coverage — as do the hosts of “High Noon.”

AD

The show, for example, devoted multiple blocks to the recent NBA/China kerfuffle, with Torre suggesting the NBA was at risk of importing authoritarianism to the United States instead of exporting democracy, as it advertised.

There is some whimsy to the show, too, with multiple segments devoted to the ever-evolving patois of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and a memorable April Fool’s Joke with another ESPN talking head, Will Cain. And Jones and Torre also talk plenty about the sports headlines of the day.

AD

Also part of the equation: “High Noon” is no ratings juggernaut. It launched last year as an hour-long offering at noon — the origin for the name — but was later pared to 30 minutes and moved back in the afternoon. (On Mondays, it is now bumped to ESPN2 by “SportsCenter.”) And the show is by no means without flaws; if “PTI,” starring Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon, was an instant hit, “High Noon” is still finding its footing. (Erik Rydholm is the executive producer of both shows.)

AD

ESPN declined to comment for this story, as did Jones, Torre and Rydholm.

According to data compiled by Showbuzzdaily.com, average October viewership for the afternoon lineup when each show aired on ESPN looked like this: “SportsCenter” (noon): 332,000; “The Jump” (4:00): 280,000; “High Noon” (4:30): 293,000; “Around the Horn” (5:00): 449,000; “PTI” (5:30): 742,000. That viewership rose later in the day is to be expected, though the salaries on “High Noon” — north of $3 million for the hosts combined, according to sources with knowledge of the numbers — also mean the show is not cheap to produce.

AD

Still, “High Noon” was launched last June into a far more fragmented media ecosystem than greeted those other shows. And according to a number of industry insiders, the difference 50,000 afternoon viewers make to the balance sheet can be less impactful than the larger brand equity a show can bring to the network. Jones and Torre are both minority hosts in their 30s who appeal to a highly educated audience, and they have sizable digital followings.

AD

There are other potential options for Jones and Torre. FS1 is suddenly looking for a morning host to replace Cris Carter, which might suit Jones. And HBO, the anchor of the new WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, could have interest, as might CNN, under the same umbrella. The Athletic could also be a home for either to write and for Jones to host his podcast.

ESPN, meanwhile, is always seeking to balance audience flow and the ratio of commentary to highlights across an entire day of programming, as well as on other platforms across the company. Executives like to point out that “OTL” will continue to air Saturday mornings with daily branded segments on “SportsCenter,” and the company just launched a daily podcast, which aspires to an elevated conversation and is hosted by journalist Mina Kimes. ESPN executives both like and appreciate the voices of Jones and Torre in their current roles and the other work they’ve done — Torre wrote for years for ESPN the Magazine and Jones has written for the website, was a radio host and continues to host a podcast.

AD

Among its big recent investments, ESPN will pay Stephen A. Smith, the talking head extraordinaire and “First Take” host, more than $8 million annually in a new deal, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. And Omar Raja, the creator of the House of Highlights Instagram account, will soon join the network to boost its digital footprint, lured away from Bleacher Report with a high-priced deal.

AD

ESPN clearly values Smith’s brand of debate and the burgeoning social-media highlights space. Soon, we’ll learn how much the network values “High Noon.”

Read more from The Post:

AD