The Purple Aces’ 67-64 win wasn’t secure until the Wildcats’ Tyrese Maxey missed a three-pointer with two seconds left. Just before that, Evansville’s Sam Cunliffe drained two free throws to provide the final margin of a victory that sent shock waves through the college basketball world.

Asked after the game where it ranked among the “big moments” for McCarty at Rupp, he replied, “This is at the top.”

“To be able to come back home and play against the No. 1 team in the country, and be able to perform the way that we did,” the 45-year-old continued, “I don’t know if anything matches this, other than winning the national championship.”

evansville basketball is back pic.twitter.com/yT933bIZ8R — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) November 13, 2019

“Evansville deserved to win the game in every aspect, said Kentucky Coach John Calipari (via kykernel.com). “They outrebounded us, they out-toughed us, they made more threes, drove us for layups. I mean, they deserved to win.”

The Aces were led Tuesday by senior K.J. Riley, who had 18 points, and Cunliffe, a junior who added 17. Evansville didn’t shoot particularly well, hitting 23 of 60 shots and nine of 30 from three-point range, but Kentucky was worse, making just 20 of 54 field goal attempts, including four of 17 from long distance. The Wildcats hit more free throws, 20 to 12, but were outrebounded by a 38-35 margin and had just six assists to Evansville’s 10.

McCarty’s team held as much as an eight-point lead at various points in the first half, took a 34-30 lead to the locker room and pushed it back to a seven-point edge early in the second, but Kentucky kept chipping away. The Wildcats eventually took a two-point lead with just over 11 minutes to play, but the Aces immediately grabbed it back and never trailed again.

Sophomore Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 16 points, while Maxey’s 15 made him the only other Wildcat in double digits.

The latest in a long line of freshman stars for Kentucky, Maxey notched 26 in his college debut earlier this month to lead all scorers and help the then-No. 2 Wildcats defeat then-No. 1 Michigan State. That allowed Kentucky to take over the top spot, and it followed up that win by swatting aside Eastern Kentucky, 91-49.

Meanwhile, the official Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll had Evansville finishing no better than eighth. The Indiana school began its season with a 79-75 win over Ball State before making the approximately three-hour drive east to Lexington, Ky., where it sprang what might well go down as the biggest upset of the season.

Evansville’s win over Kentucky is tied for the third-biggest college basketball upset in the last 15 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Kentucky closed as 25-point favorites.



(Kentucky’s loss to Gardner-Webb in 2007 is the biggest in the last 15 years.) — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 13, 2019

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Evansville became just the fourth men’s Division I college basketball team to have its first win road win over a top-25 opponent come at the expense of the nation’s No. 1 squad. Kentucky was also victimized the first time it happened, for Georgia in the 1954-55 season.

“I’ve done this 35 years and stuff like this happens. You want to grow from it, you want to learn from it,” Calipari said. “We may look back in a couple weeks and say, ‘This is the greatest thing that ever happened to this team.’ We also may look back in a couple weeks and say, ‘What in the heck? They’re not changing.’ ”

Declaring that the win “feels great,” McCarty said (via kentucky.com) of the Wildcats, “To be honest they are a great team, but I really believe in my guys, I really believe what we are building and the way that we play.”

An Evansville native, McCarty grew up an avid fan of Kentucky basketball and played at the school from 1993 to 1996 under then-coach Rick Pitino. A first-round pick by the New York Knicks, McCarty played forward in the NBA for 10 seasons, mostly with the Boston Celtics, where he reunited with Pitino.

In 2007, McCarty accepted an invitation from Pitino to join him at the University of Louisville as an assistant coach, and he held the same position in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers from 2010 to 2011 and for the Celtics from 2013 to 2018.

Hired as Evansville’s head coach in March 2018, McCarty went 11-21 in his first season, but the cachet of his NBA experience helped on the recruiting trail, and this year’s Aces are benefiting from three players who had to sit out last season after transferring to the program. That trio includes Cunliffe and Artur Labinowicz, who had an assist and layup during the pivotal sequence Tuesday when Evansville retook the lead and blunted Kentucky’s momentum. In addition, 6-foot-9 sophomore DeAndre Williams only began playing for the team this month after being ruled ineligible last season, and he contributed 9 points, 3 assists and 2 steals at Rupp.

Incredible.



Evansville head coach Walter McCarty, who won a national championship as a player with Kentucky in 1996, just pulled off the upset against his alma mater. pic.twitter.com/9q9SvLHUEt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2019

McCarty said after the triumph that he had told Tony Delk, a close friend and former Kentucky teammate, and others associated with the Wildcats’ program that “we were going to come in here and we were going to get one, we are going to surprise a lot of people today."

“One thing I always remember about my time at UK,” he recalled, “talked to [former Kentucky assistant coach] Jim O’Brien, Coach P [Pitino], and we were getting on the bus to head over to the Meadowlands, I’m getting on the bus and I look right at Jim O’Brien and Coach P and said, ‘Today is a great day to be a Wildcat.’

“Today at practice I told my guys, ‘Today is a great day to be a Purple Ace. Let’s go do it.’ ”

