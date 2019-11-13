AD

Such an issue won’t come up this time, especially with Interim Coach Bill Callahan building his offense around Peterson since taking over as coach. Callahan said Wednesday he plans to use both Peterson and Guice, suggesting their usage will depend on game situations.

“We’ve got a pretty good rotational system for that,” Callahan said. “We feel pretty confident [Guice will] see quite a bit of action this weekend.”

Peterson said he is “excited” for Guice’s return. When asked if he anticipates a problem like the one in the season opener, he shook his head.

“Coach Gruden was here, he’s no longer here, so different scenario,” Peterson said coldly.

It will likely be easier to divide the playing time between both players since Thompson has been unable to practice the last three weeks with a foot injury. Callahan said Wednesday that Thompson is “week-to-week” and acknowledged the injury is “a little bit prolonged,” but gave no idea when Thompson will return.

Tight end Vernon Davis remains in the concussion protocol and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Paul Richardson and defensive lineman Tim Settle did not practice with hamstring injuries. Cornerback Josh Norman (ankle), safety Montae Nicholson (ankle), safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) and Peterson (toe) were limited in Wednesday’s practice.

