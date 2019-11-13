With Derrius Guice back after missing eight weeks with a torn meniscus in his knee, the Washington Redskins once again are faced with a quandary that helped to derail the season in the days before the first game.

What to do with both Guice and Adrian Peterson?

Former Coach Jay Gruden chose to sit Peterson, a future Hall of Famer and the team’s top offensive threat last season, believing that Guice could handle most of the carries Peterson would have gotten and that it was more important to have running backs Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood available for their versatility. The decision to not dress Peterson in the opener backfired when some players criticized the move and Guice wound up injuring his knee, forcing Gruden to turn to Peterson the next week.

AD

Such an issue won’t come up this time, especially with Interim Coach Bill Callahan building his offense around Peterson since taking over as coach. Callahan said Wednesday he plans to use both Peterson and Guice, suggesting their usage will depend on game situations.

AD

“We’ve got a pretty good rotational system for that,” Callahan said. “We feel pretty confident [Guice will] see quite a bit of action this weekend.”

Peterson said he is “excited” for Guice’s return. When asked if he anticipates a problem like the one in the season opener, he shook his head.

“Coach Gruden was here, he’s no longer here, so different scenario,” Peterson said coldly.

It will likely be easier to divide the playing time between both players since Thompson has been unable to practice the last three weeks with a foot injury. Callahan said Wednesday that Thompson is “week-to-week” and acknowledged the injury is “a little bit prolonged,” but gave no idea when Thompson will return.

AD

Tight end Vernon Davis remains in the concussion protocol and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Paul Richardson and defensive lineman Tim Settle did not practice with hamstring injuries. Cornerback Josh Norman (ankle), safety Montae Nicholson (ankle), safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) and Peterson (toe) were limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Read more:

AD
AD