Bye weeks: Giants, Packers, Seahawks, Titans

4 QB names of interest

Drew Brees, Saints (6): In each of his first two full games of an injury-interrupted season, Brees threw for at least 370 yards and two TDs, so Sunday’s clunker versus the Falcons can be chalked up to a disappointing oddity. Nevertheless, Brees’s owners will want to see him light up the Buccaneers’ woeful secondary to feel better about a late-season slate (Panthers, 49ers, Colts, Titans) that doesn’t look especially QB-friendly.

AD

AD

Philip Rivers, Chargers (13): In what should have been a cake matchup with the Raiders, Rivers let them eat interceptions in an awful outing, tossing three with a couple more called back on penalties. It’s hard to trust him much after that, but he does have another tempting opponent in the Chiefs and a good crew of pass-catchers. That of course was also the case in Oakland.

Nick Foles, Jaguars (19): Here’s hoping he shows up to this week’s game sporting a mustache and jorts just to further troll all the Gardner Minshew fans outraged that their hero was benched for his high-priced teammate. Owners of D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook will be hoping that Foles, in his first action since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1, quickly reestablishes a connection with their guys.

Mitch Trubisky, Bears (23): it doesn’t say much for a QB when he generates a mixture of excitement and relief with a 173-yard passing performance, but Trubisky’s three TD passes provided hope that he might not be a lost cause. He gets a tougher test than the Lions this week in the Rams, but a dose of confidence might have done him a world of good. Or not?

AD

AD

4 RB names of interest

Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (6): On pace for over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, Fournette is also on pace for just one, maybe two TDs. At some point that has to change, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it changed in a hurry with a scoring explosion of some sort, making him an intriguing upside play this week in DFS.

Brian Hill, Falcons (15): Given how inefficiently Devonta Freeman has performed this season, he might take back seat to Hill even after returning from injury, particularly as Atlanta is all but out of the playoff race. Hill will have to do his part to seize the opportunity, starting with a game against a Panthers defense that’s giving up the third most points to RBs.

AD

Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (20): At this point it feels safe to assume that Drake is Arizona’s top back over injury-hampered David Johnson until proven otherwise. A date with the 49ers would normally appear daunting, but Drake torched San Francisco in his Cards debut just two weeks ago.

AD

J.D. McKissic, Lions (33): With several top RBs on bye this week, McKissic could be a popular fill-in, especially if Ty Johnson (concussion) is forced to sit out a game against Dallas. Even if not, the likelihood that the Cowboys take a lead should keep McKissic busy as Detroit’s preferred passing-downs back.

4 WR names of interest

DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (3): A first-rounder in many fantasy drafts, if not the top WR off the board, Hopkins has been a mild disappointment, ranking 10th in overall scoring and 12th in per-game scoring at his position. Coming out of Houston’s bye, he has a challenging stretch with the Ravens, Colts, Patriots and Broncos before things lighten up in Weeks 15 and 16 — if his owners make it that far — with the Titans and Bucs.

AD

Cooper Kupp, Rams (10): After scorching the Bengals for 220 yards, Kupp had to cool his heels during the Rams’ Week 9 bye, then was ice cold at Pittsburgh, posting zero catches on four targets. Some of the blame (okay, a lot) can be placed on his struggling QB, Jared Goff, who now has to deal with the Bears but at least gets to do so in sunny Los Angeles.

AD

Mike Williams, Chargers (28): 49th in scoring among WRs, Williams is 10th in air yards and the only player in the top 36 in that category without a TD. In other words, he seems like a good bet for a huge game sometime soon, quite possibly amid the thin air of Mexico City this Monday.

Randall Cobb, Cowboys (50): He’s still hard to start outside of deep leagues, but Cobb has eight targets in each of his past two games, which is encouraging. He went off in his most recent contest for 106 yards and a score, and Dallas fans can attest to the fact that he’s had a few other would-be TDs called back on penalties this season, so you could do worse for a desperation play.

AD

3 TE names of interest

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (12): Great, Howard finally has his first TD of the season! Now, how about a game with, say, more than four catches or 67 yards? Actually, let’s settle for seeing him submit a solid encore performance, this time against a Saints team tough on TEs, as opposed to the Cardinals’ sieve to that position.

AD

Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (13): Kicked to the curb by many owners after an excruciatingly slow start, Rudolph has returned to relevance with four TDs in his past four games. He is averaging just 28 yards per game in that stretch, but if Kirk Cousins keeps looking for him in the end zone, Rudolph will be worth a look from TE-needy fantasy players.

AD

Ryan Griffin, Jets (22): With Chris Herndon on injured reserve, Griffin has the Jets’ starting job all to himself again, and he’s done just enough with it (lines of 4-66-2 and 6-50-0 in Weeks 8 and 9) to merit some ownership.

Read more:

AD