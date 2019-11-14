We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Bye weeks: Packers, Titans, Giants, Seahawks.

Sleepers

Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins: Ballage tallied an impressive 24 touches in Week 10, carrying the ball 20 times. All those touches, however, resulted in exactly 4.5 points in standard scoring leagues. Even with a boost in ownership this week, Ballage is available in 72 percent of ESPN leagues. While Miami has been more competitive in recent weeks, a matchup with the Bills is not ideal. Ballage is to be used only if you are desperate for help in Week 11. But he could prove useful down the stretch, with appealing matchups against the Giants and Bengals in Weeks 15 and 16.

Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins: Guice is an intriguing play in Week 11, but there is some risk. While there’s no certainty about the usage he’ll see with Washington, some owners may find themselves in situations where they can’t play it safe and need to roll the dice. The Redskins face the Jets, who have been vulnerable to opposing tailbacks. Since Dwayne Haskins is starting, the hunch here is that Washington will lean on the run game and maybe both Guice and Adrian Peterson will get 12-14 carries. If Guice can find the end zone in his return, a double-digit scoring week isn’t out of the question. Guice is owned in 42 percent of ESPN leagues.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals: Aside from a handful of reliable pass-catchers, fantasy tight end options remain very thin. Add in injuries to players such as Austin Hooper and George Kittle, and some owners will be forced to dip into the waiver wire this week and hope for the best. Eifert fits the bill when it comes to hoping for the best. His targets and snap counts have fluctuated, but if there’s a matchup suited for Eifert, it’s Week 11, when Cincinnati visits Oakland. Eifert is owned in 11 percent of ESPN leagues.

Fringe starters

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers: Ekeler has been tremendous for his fantasy owners this season, but Melvin Gordon is starting to rev up. That means Ekeler is now receiving a finite number of touches. In standard scoring leagues, Ekeler has provided no fewer than 8.2 points the past four weeks, but he’s needed a TD to avoid a poor showing in two of those games. So what do we do with all this information? We toss it out the window for one more week, because with the Chargers hosting Kansas City, there figures to be a good amount of offense. Opposing backfields have had success vs. the Chiefs and Ekeler seems to be on solid ground for another week.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles: Dealing with injuries is a rite of passage for Jeffery owners. The receiver hurt an ankle in Week 9, but despite a bye week in Week 10, he’s still experiencing soreness and may be limited in practice this week. With DeSean Jackson out for the season, I’m sure Jeffery owners had at least tepid excitement, and while Jeffery’s production leaves a lot to be desired, he is still seeing a decent number of targets. But a Week 11 matchup against New England is a tough prospect. At best, Jeffery could be in the mix for a flex play. The hope is that the pure volume of the Eagles’ passing game could make for a serviceable day. But if you have a chance to sit him for a better matchup, don’t hesitate to do so. The good news for Jeffery owners: The schedule gets a lot more attractive down the stretch, with games against the Seahawks, Dolphins, Giants and Redskins.

Robert Woods, WR, Rams: Eighty-six receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns. Those are the numbers Woods put up during a 2018 season in which he was a model of consistency. His stats entering Week 11 pretty much sum up the season for Los Angeles: Woods has 45 receptions for 566 yards and zero TDs. There are reasons for optimism; teammate Brandin Cooks has already been ruled out for this weekend, and Woods is coming off his second-best game of the year after hauling in seven catches for 95 yards in a Week 10 loss to the Steelers. The Bears pay a visit to L.A. on Sunday night. Woods is a borderline WR2, but still a flex consideration. It’s not a great matchup, but Woods is capable of piling up some yardage even if the Rams continue to struggle offensively.

Injury decisions

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams: Los Angeles has already ruled out Cooks (concussion) for Week 11.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons: Atlanta will be without Freeman for a couple weeks after he injured his foot in Week 10. Brian Hill picked up the slack and has been a popular pickup this week. If you own Hill, he’s worth a play in an appealing matchup against the Panthers.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle won’t play Sunday against Arizona, after earlier calling him day-to-day with a knee injury. Find help.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers: Sanders remains day-to-day as he is dealing with a rib cartilage issue. Sanders entered Week 10 looking ready to be the team’s No. 1 wideout the rest of the season. This could throw a monkey wrench into that scenario. Deebo Samuel stepped up in Sanders’s absence, and will be asked to do so again in a great matchup against the Cardinals.

