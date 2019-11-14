The thought should please Sweat, were it not for the fact that Washington traded a pair of second-round choices to move into the first round of last spring’s NFL draft to take him. When the Redskins selected him, they said they loved his potential as a pass rusher. They said they hoped he would pressure quarterbacks into sacks and mistakes.

“They didn’t bring me in here to stop the run,” Sweat said Thursday, chuckling a little as he spoke. “They brought me here to get sacks.”

So far, Sweat has just two and a half sacks. The first came in the third game of the season against the Chicago Bears, the second two weeks ago in Buffalo when he had one of his better games with three solo and three combined tackles. He also had half a sack in an Oct. 20 loss to San Francisco.

The Redskins have had trouble generating much of a pass rush this season, particularly from the outside, where four-time-Pro Bowl player Ryan Kerrigan has just two. Overall, Washington has 21 sacks with the majority of those coming from its interior defensive linemen.

“It’s a process with a kid like that,” Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said Thursday when asked about Sweat.

Manusky, who has referred to the large number of first- and second-year players on the team’s defense when talking about the unit’s overall struggles, pointed out that Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack had just four sacks in his rookie season at Oakland.

“He’s continuing to make progress,” Manusky said of the rookie.

Sweat has been splitting playing time with third-year player Ryan Anderson. Both have been competing for the starting job opposite Kerrigan since Preston Smith signed as a free agent with Green Bay in the offseason, but neither has been able to seize the job.

The Redskins were excited about Sweat’s potential when they moved up to the 26th pick in the draft to take him. At the time, former Coach Jay Gruden said the team considered picking Sweat with the team’s 15th pick — the one used to choose Dwayne Haskins, who took over this week as the team’s full-time starting quarterback. Sweat’s 22 sacks in two years at Mississippi State stood out to the team, as did the fact he is 6-foot-6, 262 pounds with very good speed for an outside linebacker.

But he is still working to generate pass rushing moves, and hasn’t been able to get around opposing tackles as much the team had hoped.

“It’s all on him and he knows that, and he knows he’s got to get better at his position, but his sight lines and vision and angles are getting better every week,” Manusky said.

Later, inside the locker room, Sweat slowly picked up his dirty practice gear and shook his head. The sacks haven’t been coming the way he had expected.

“Of course with experience I get a little better, feel a little better and get more confidence out there,” he said.

Injury updates: The Redskins were down two running backs at Thursday’s practice, as Adrian Peterson took a rest day and Chris Thompson continued to nurse a toe injury that has kept him from the last three games. Wide receiver Paul Richardson and defensive lineman Tim Settle both missed their second consecutive practice with hamstring issues. Safety Montae Nicholson also did not practice.

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) and safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) were both limited during the session.

