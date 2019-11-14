The NCAA told Memphis that Wiseman likely was ineligible on Friday, the day of the Tigers’ second game of the season, against Illinois-Chicago. The ruling stemmed from a payment of approximately $11,500 from Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway to Wiseman’s mother in the summer of 2017, just before she and Wiseman moved from Nashville to Memphis to play for Hardaway, who was then coach at East High School. The NCAA regarded Hardaway as a Memphis booster at the time of the payment — he played three seasons at the school in the early 1990s and earned his bachelor’s degree there in 2003 — because of his $1 million donation to the school’s athletic department to construct a sports hall of fame in 2008, and such payments from boosters to recruits are not allowed under NCAA rules.

In response, Wiseman filed a lawsuit to obtain a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, claiming the payment was for “relocation and moving expenses” and that the NCAA had cleared Wiseman to play for Memphis in May. A Shelby County judge sided with Wiseman, issuing an order allowing him to play Friday against Illinois-Chicago. He also played Tuesday with the Tigers against Oregon.

AD

AD

“The NCAA is fully aware of the unique nature and challenges in this particular case, and the University is confident that the NCAA will render a fair and equitable decision consistent with its mission,” the school said in its statement.

The withdrawal of the lawsuit could be a sign that a settlement between Wiseman and the NCAA is in the works. Gary Parrish of CBS Sports says Memphis and the NCAA have been working on a resolution all week, with the sticking point the number of games Wiseman might have to sit out over the impermissible benefit.

“It has become clear to Mr. Wiseman that the lawsuit he filed last week has become an impediment to the University of Memphis in its efforts to reach a fair and equitable resolution with the NCAA concerning his eligibility status. Therefore, Mr. Wiseman advised his legal team that he wished to withdraw his lawsuit. There will be no further comment at this time,” the two law firms representing Wiseman said in a statement.

AD

AD

Wiseman, considered a possible No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft, has played in all three of Memphis’ games this season, averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Memphis hosts Alcorn State on Saturday.

Read more:

AD