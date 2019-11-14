AD

So much has happened since then. The Ravens have been the class of the division thus far, as their own second-year quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has become a star and a league MVP contender.

Steelers at Browns

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

TV: Fox, NFL Network

Streaming: Amazon Prime, Yahoo Sports

The Steelers are two games behind the Ravens in the division race and in the thick of the wild-card chase, thanks to their resurgence. They’ll continue to rely on fill-in quarterback Mason Rudolph, who became the starter when Ben Roethlisberger underwent season-ending elbow surgery, and they’ll hope for improved production from tailback James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Conner returns from a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster has totaled only six catches for 60 yards in the last two games and has only one 100-yard receiving game this season.

On defense, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has become a standout since being acquired in a trade that was part of the Miami Dolphins’ dismantling.

The Browns have a record of 3-6 after beating the playoff-contending Buffalo Bills at home Sunday. That was a nice win for the Browns and alleviated some of the scrutiny on Coach Freddie Kitchens and Mayfield. But more — much more — must be done if the Browns are going to follow the Steelers in getting back into the playoff mix.

Mayfield has struggled mightily in his second NFL season with nine touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 75.2. But he played well and avoided mistakes against the Bills, with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Beckham too often has been a non-factor in the offense. He has one fewer catch than fellow wideout Jarvis Landry’s 45 and 20 fewer receiving yards than Landry’s 652. Together, they make a dangerous receiving duo. But the Browns didn’t trade for Beckham to have him be a No. 2 wideout. Their offense has been built to this point around tailback Nick Chubb, who has 919 rushing yards and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Defensive end Myles Garrett has 10 sacks and is the centerpiece of Cleveland’s defense. The Browns will be without defensive end Olivier Vernon, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

