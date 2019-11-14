So when the Terrapins trailed at halftime by a demoralizing margin of 42-0, a recruit’s announcement that he no longer planned to play for Maryland exacerbated the gut punch. Jordan White, the three-star offensive lineman recruit, wouldn’t have single-handedly altered the trajectory of this program. But the optics -- a recruit from Maryland’s backyard announcing his decommitment during a Maryland game -- were painful.

The Washington area boasts a wealth of football talent, and District native Michael Locksley was hired as Maryland’s head coach in December in no small part because of his promised ability to recruit that talent to elevate a struggling program. The returns have not been immediate. The Terps’ 2020 recruiting class ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 50th in the country, according to 247Sports, which would be the school’s worst ranking since 2011.

Still, several area high school coaches and Maryland recruits this week preached patience, stressing that earning recruiting victories, like consistently winning football games, will take time. Locksley took over not just a struggling team but one engulfed in turmoil following the 2018 death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and allegations of an abusive culture within the program. The staff has worked to rebuild trust, but talented players also want to attend schools that will compete for titles. Under Locksley, the Terps have yet to prove they can win meaningful games.

The program still has more than a month to bolster its recruiting class before the early signing period begins Dec. 18. Maryland expects to sign most of its players during next month’s window. As the Terps have struggled, Locksley said his pitch to recruits hasn’t changed.

“Look, we’re building this program for the future,” Locksley said, describing his message to prospective players. “We want to win now. ... But we want to lay the foundation and pour it really solid and make sure it’s set in to have sustainability over the course of my career.”

‘He can’t work miracles’

White seemed to be a perfect target for Locksley and Maryland. He attends DeMatha, a high school power located just two miles from Maryland’s campus that has churned out 12 players currently on Maryland’s roster, plus numerous stars at programs around the country including Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, arguably the nation’s top college player. DeMatha’s previous head football coach, Elijah Brooks, is the Terrapins’ running backs coach.

In Locksley’s first public remarks as Maryland’s head football coach, he said, “We have one of the best areas in the country for talent and we’re going to work our tails off to keep it right here.” Numerous former and current players have praised his ability to develop relationships and connect with them.

But White, who in March became the first player to commit to join Locksley’s 2020 class, became the second prospect in less than a week to re-open his recruitment, following Rashad Battle, a three-star cornerback from Georgia.

White has not given further comment on his halftime announcement, but he had considered decommitting from Maryland before the day of the Ohio State game, according to a person familiar with the situation. Still, the Maryland staff was surprised by the way White handled the decommitment, according to another person close to the situation, and multiple members of the 2020 recruiting class only heard the news Saturday.

Despite Locksley’s deep ties to this area, the top five recruits in the his 2020 class come from outside Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Ruben Hyppolite II, an outside linebacker from Florida, is the only four-star player in the class so far. Just five of the 14 players committed to join the program next year are from Maryland.

Andy Stefanelli, the head coach at Good Counsel, another prominent Maryland high school program, said it’s too early to judge Locksley’s recruiting success with the Terps. A player’s relationship with college coaches usually begins well before he becomes a high school senior, so the local recruiting work of Locksley and his staff will be more accurately assessed in the coming years.

“Maybe there were some unrealistic expectations coming in,” Stefanelli said of the perception of Maryland’s recruiting efforts. “Mike is a great recruiter, but he can't work miracles. In the recruiting world, winning is a huge part of it. The reality of it is he stepped into a very difficult situation at Maryland.”

Recruiting came to a halt last year after DJ Durkin was suspended and ultimately fired in the wake of two investigations into McNair’s death resulting from heatstroke suffered at a preseason team workout. The season was played entirely under interim coach Matt Canada, and staffers waited in limbo, unsure whether they’d be retained. (Locksley chose not to keep any assistants.) The tragedy, and the turmoil that surrounded the program, fostered uncertainty and concern.

The still-committed members of the 2020 recruiting class maintain faith in Locksley, despite the team’s five-game losing streak and 3-6 record this season.

“I feel like Locksley knows what he's doing,” said three-star safety Shane Mosley, whose brother, Jordan, plays for the Terps. “Locksley is going to bring in the people around him that will make his vision become a reality.”

While Mosley said this season hasn’t gone as he well has he had hoped, he’s noticed improvement. Players, most of whom this staff didn’t recruit, are adjusting to the new scheme, so the recruits’ belief in the program is paired with understanding the need for patience.

“The first year [under a new coach] is always going to be rocky,” said Peny Boone, a three-star running back from Detroit.

After Maryland lost to Indiana last month, Hyppolite affirmed his belief in the Terps’ program on Twitter. The members of next year’s signing class talk daily through a Snapchat group message and feel confident in the program’s future under Locksley.

“I feel like next year it will all come together,” said Hyppolite, adding that he is firm in his Maryland commitment but might take other visits for the experience. “I feel like we can really take it to another level. It’s just about trusting the process and just trusting your ability and stepping out on faith and really just believing that I can come in, the class that’s with me can come in and really turn things around for the better.”

Competitive market

Though the program averaged 4.5 wins over the last four years, Maryland has attracted a greater share of top players from the Washington area in recent years. The Terps have landed more of their state’s top 10 prospects over the past five recruiting cycles than any other program, 12, compared to nine by Penn State, six by Alabama and five by Ohio State.

With the Washington area bursting with talent, players have plenty of options. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the No. 1-rated player in the country and a senior at Damascus High in Maryland, committed to Clemson in April. Other top in-state prospects are set to join schools such as Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Oregon and Michigan.

DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor said staffers from at least 100 programs visited his school during the spring. That ups the competition for the Terps, whose staff has been “ever-present” at DeMatha and other local schools since Locksley took the job, McGregor said, referencing insight he has from speaking with other area high school coaches.

One coach from a Washington area public school said there can be an element of peer pressure among high-level recruits that works against Maryland: He said he watched one of his players get swayed toward a powerhouse college program because others in the area chose that route.

“They don’t want to be left out,” the coach said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss his players’ decisions. “They feel like, ‘Oh, I’m just as good as them. If they can go [to a high-profile college program], I can go.’"

Though Locksley and his assistants can sell high schoolers on representing the hometown school, more powerful programs can attract them with stability, resources and success.

Since 2015, Maryland has had three head coaches, plus two interim coaches. It was also the last Big Ten school to build an indoor practice facility, is still working to complete the final phase of construction for the building that will house the football program. But on-field results could be the most significant lure missing from Locksley’s recruiting pitch: The Terps have played in a bowl game in just three of the last nine years.

“The best thing you can do in recruiting is win,” Stefanelli said. “And it does matter for the recruits.”