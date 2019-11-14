Smart, not typically known as an outside threat, had to take a step-back three-pointer, with both Troy Brown Jr. and Davis Bertans raising their arms. Smart missed and the Wizards, much to their delight, got a stop.

This moment of defense was brought to you by Washington’s reliance on the zone.

“Especially early in the game, it really helped us slow them down,” Wizards forward CJ Miles said about the team’s zone defense against Boston. “Make some guys take a lot more jumpers than they wanted to.”

Still, this one stop mattered little in the outcome of the game. Smart went on to make four of his eight attempts from the arc. The Celtics scored at will on their way to a 140-133 win. And Washington, now with the second worst record in the Eastern Conference at 2-7, spent another game dependent on a zone defense that has, at best, produced mixed results.

“It’s habits,” all-star guard Bradley Beal said, diagnosing the team’s ailment on defense. “Habits, habits, habits. We got to have better habits, be locked in defensively. We got to be better I.Q.-wise and play smart.”

This season, the Wizards have placed trust in the zone defense, in which players are assigned an area to cover instead of a single man. Although the scheme is a rarity because the NBA’s defensive three-second rule dissuades big men from camping in the paint, the Wizards have defended using zone for 12.5 percent of the time under new defensive coordinator Michael Longabardi, according to statistics from Synergy Sports.

The usage is by far the highest in the league, with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors ranking behind Washington in using zone 4.5 and 4.3 percent of the time, respectively. In contrast, the Los Angeles Lakers have faced zone defenses more than any other team in the league but only 4.6 percent of the time.

So, why has Washington counted on a scheme that other NBA teams merely sprinkle into defenses? The zone has been effective for them.

When Washington is in the zone, opponents have scored at least one point 39 percent of the time. But when the Wizards play man-to-man defense, opponents score 44 percent of the time. Also, when Washington can focus on an area, and not an individual player, opposing teams have shot only 41.8 percent from the floor.

“It works for us,” Beal said. “We’ve had games and stretches where we’ve got six, seven stops in a row from that zone. It confuses the offense. Guys get stagnant but Boston did a good job of staying active and moving and putting like their guards in the high post which really altered us in an effect.”

Though several Wizards players gave full support of the scheme in Boston, the latest loss elevated the team’s defensive rating to 114.6, the second highest in the league.

The reason the zone hasn’t solved every problem is that the Wizards haven’t always communicated well in informing one another what’s happening on the floor. Teammates have suggested that while in the zone, they have abandoned the same defensive ferociousness they would show while playing man-to-man.

“It’s challenging because you have to communicate on a very high level,” backup center Moritz Wagner said. “Then the three-second rule obviously isn’t beneficial but then it turns into man-man pretty quickly and you’ve got to figure out when. So, it’s a learning curve.”

Playing the zone, which is more often deployed at lower levels, can also be a mental adjustment for professionals. Miles, now in his 15th year, admits he hasn’t played much of it through his NBA career. Now with the Wizards, he is trying to remember old habits from high school.

“I mean, it’s different for me just because I haven’t done it a lot,” Miles said. “I’m still learning so much about just — like, I know what to do but it’s just like those are tendencies that you have that you get from playing man-to-man that kind of get lax when you play zone.

“I think we get off guys’ bodies, and things like that, when we’re in the zone,” Miles said. “I think we’re still learning to kind of still be locked into that too.”

Neil Greenberg contributed to this report.

