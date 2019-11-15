On Friday night, the Wizards created some more momentum, with a 137-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Bradley Beal went off for 44 points and backup center Moritz Wagner produced a career night, the Wizards improved to 3-7.

Though the record does not reflect where Coach Scott Brooks felt the team would be after 10 games, instead of counting the losses, he sees improvement.

“There’s areas that. . . we have to make some improvements and I believe that we will,” Brooks said before the game. “Offensively, it’s kind of surprised me how well we’ve played but also surprised me how well we haven’t played defensively.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Brooks continued, “but we know this was going to be some tough moments early on.”

Friday would not be one of those tough nights. Beal connected on 15 of 22 of his attempts from the field and topped the 40-point mark for the second straight game. Also, Wagner played as the team’s two-way specialist in scoring 30 points to go along with a team-best 15 rebounds, both as career highs. In 25 minutes, Wagner made 13 of 15 shots, including all four of his attempts from the three-point arc and the double-double, another career first, helped Washington knock off the Timberwolves (7-5), who had embarrassed the Wizards back on Nov. 2 with a 131-109 win in Washington.

Beal spent the first half setting up his teammates for seven assists. After halftime, he unleashed his more aggressive side. During the third quarter, Beal made 7 of 9 attempts and scored 12 straight points as the Wizards created separation from the Wizards which they maintained until the end.

While Beal was letting loose, his teammates were playing some of the best defense the Wizards have seen in a while. In the third quarter, Washington defended the interior and limited Karl-Anthony Towns, a menacing presence through the first half, to few opportunities. Towns wasn’t alone; the Wolves made just six shots and scored 19 points during the 12-minute stretch.

That quarter, when the Wizards finally started to play defense, was a far cry from the first half. In the opening 24 minutes, the Wolves and Wizards combined for 149 points as both teams shot over 55 percent. But in the absence of resistance, when one person attempts to actually make a defensive stand, his act stands out. On Friday night, Wagner was that lone soul.

Wagner doesn’t simply bend his knees and spread his arms to stop opponents. His best defensive work ends with him laying flat on his back. From the moment Wagner stepped onto the floor, he made an effort to draw the Timberwolves into offensive fouls.

At the 5:32 mark of the first quarter, Wagner replaced starting center Thomas Bryant. Although Bryant showed some care — he clapped up his teammates, yelling “play defense!” during a stoppage — he also displayed moments of sloppiness. Among the team’s six turnovers in the first quarter, Bryant committed the most egregious by stepping over the baseline while inbounding the ball. Also, Bryant struggled to play defense without fouling and drew his second personal while standing in the lane against point guard Jeff Teague’s penetration and finish.

Bryant returned to the sideline. Then, along came Wagner, who’d rather hit the hardwood to draw a charge than allow someone score so easily against him.

On the team’s first defensive possession with Wagner on the court, he fell down. The whistle blew and the nearest official declared that Wagner had blocked Wolves forward Jake Layman, but Brooks twirled his right index finger in a circle to indicate a review. The coach’s challenge worked, and Wagner was awarded his first of three drawn offensive fouls in nine minutes of first-half action.

Wagner didn’t spend the whole night on the hardwood. He was quite exceptional in standing his ground against Towns, stripping the ball away from him on the perimeter on one play and taking the body blows from the 248-pound center to stop him from scoring near the block.

Entering the game, Wagner possessed the best net rating among the regular rotation players (plus-13.7) and against the Wolves, he finished as a plus-18.

