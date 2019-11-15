“He’s just so thrilled to have the chance,” said Klieman, who was the Bison’s defensive backs coach, defensive coordinator and head coach during Wentz’s college career, a period that included five consecutive Football Championship Subdivision national titles. “He’s had a few opportunities taken away from him.”

AD

AD

Wentz’s four seasons in Philadelphia have, to this point, been defined as much by what he has not been part of as by what he has. Nick Foles famously stepped in for an injured Wentz late in the 2017 season and guided the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship, and a back injury cost Wentz last season’s final month.

But now, in part because of widespread injuries at other positions, this team and its future — a showdown Sunday against the New England Patriots, the opponent stunned in the Super Bowl two seasons ago by Foles and the “Philly Special,” and six more games that’ll decide the NFC East — are in Wentz’s hands. The Eagles, regardless of their franchise quarterback’s injury history, awarded him a four-year extension worth a maximum of $128 million before this season. They allowed Foles, their on-field insurance policy the last two seasons, to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars and brought Josh McCown out of retirement to be Wentz’s backup.

If that says anything, it is that there is no Plan B. With Philadelphia suddenly tied for the division lead after Dallas’s recent collapse, this is the opportunity Wentz has been waiting for.

AD

AD

“A lot of football left,” the 26-year-old quarterback said to reporters this week, as he prepared to face off against the Patriots and Tom Brady for the first time. “I have a lot of confidence in this team to do something special to make a run, and all we can do is go show what we can do.”

Years ago, Klieman noticed a young player eager to show what he had. But Wentz was being redshirted as a freshman, relegated to the scout team as he waited for his turn. That job, designed to give his team’s defense a glimpse at the offense it would be facing, is more about acting than presnap reads and executing passes. And there’s not much glory in it.

But Wentz took it seriously, and if Klieman poked his head into the meeting room and told the quarterback his role for the week was to emulate a mobile passer, that’s what Wentz would be. Then he’d disappear into the film room to study his role and get in character, the Pacino of Fargo, and by midweek here came a 6-feet-5 scrambler, purposely holding on to the ball and extending the play and waiting for a receiver to improvise and get open, because that’s what North Dakota State’s opponent would do.

AD

AD

“He never complained,” Klieman said, and he wondered if the kid actually liked the modest drudgery that generally appeals to coaches and occasionally to NFL-bound quarterbacks.

Wentz would stop at the football facility around 6:30 some mornings, study more film, then head toward a 9 a.m. class. Even early in his college career, even when he had almost no chance of playing, Wentz seemed to see the game three-dimensionally — to the point that, on the way to coaching staff meetings, Klieman liked to ask the quarterback about the tendencies and weaknesses he was seeing in the opposing defense.

By the time Wentz was a redshirt junior, he had mastered the Bison’s playbook and learned how to read defenses. Gone was the 205-pound scout team kid who could convincingly play a scrambler, and in his place was a 230-pound passer who lacked experience but not respect. Before Wentz had ever started a game, his teammates elected him captain in 2014.

AD

AD

This was his opportunity, finally, and indeed it had taken longer than he’d expected. But here it was, the team and its future in his hands — along with Klieman’s, in his first season as a head coach — and in January 2015, there they were, lifting the national championship trophy.

“People didn't think I could get it done,” Klieman said, “and people didn't think he could get it done.”

But they did, and that’s what Philadelphia is now waiting to see. Its front office has committed to him, selecting Wentz second overall during the 2016 NFL draft and giving him the contract extension, and been patient with him. Now, after a string of injuries to key offensive players — including starting wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery and left tackle Jason Peters — has put even more on Wentz to carry the offense, it’s showtime.

AD

AD

How will Wentz handle the Patriots and their top-ranked defense, multilayered and versatile and designed to confuse? What if New England, whose specialty — apart from sheer, overall suffocation — is taking away an offense’s most valuable weapon, targets reliable tight end Zach Ertz? Will the Patriots pressure him, seeing what Wentz is made of, or grant him a cushion but razor-thin passing windows?

“Every D-coordinator, every coach has a kind of different plan,” Wentz told reporters this week, and because he has never faced New England’s Bill Belichick, the only preparation Wentz has is his beloved game film.

Indeed, even after Sunday’s showdown, there is plenty of season left for the Eagles and their quarterback. But it has the potential to provide a glimpse into what’s ahead, and Klieman already knows he’ll do what he hardly ever does. At some point Sunday afternoon, he’ll step away from reviewing the Wildcats’ game against West Virginia, find a television and see what his old quarterback does with his latest, and perhaps biggest, opportunity.

Read more:

AD