“Hey man, next year —” Jasper started.

“I'm already there,” Malcolm Perry said.

It was then, after the Mids’ third consecutive loss to their most bitter rival, at the end of a 3-10 season, that the junior known as one of the quietest and most laid-back players on the team became its quarterback.

Perry had played the position, of course, having spent his career in Annapolis toggling between it and slotback. But that night, Perry wasn’t talking about playing quarterback as he’d done it before, more like a video game character than anything — put the ball in the fast player’s hands, press B to run.

AD

AD

He didn’t just want to play quarterback, Perry told Jasper. He wanted to lead the team.

“From that point forward, I started the whole transition into the mind-set of being back in at quarterback. It was a fully I’m- on-board type of thing,” Perry said recently. “I was just thinking — I felt like if I gave time and effort towards that, I could help the team not have to deal with that Army thing anymore.”

Thus far, Perry’s full embrace of the position and all its responsibilities has sparked a remarkable turnaround. Navy has gone from its worst season since 2002 to a 7-1 record and the No. 23 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Perry ranks fifth among all major college football players with 130.3 rushing yards per game; his 16 rushing touchdowns are fourth in the country. Saturday’s game at No. 16 Notre Dame — the 93rd straight meeting in the storied rivalry — is the first time since 1978 both teams are ranked in the Associated Press poll (Notre Dame is 16th, Navy 21st).

AD

AD

“The quarterback is the most important guy,” said Ken Niumatalolo, Navy’s 12th-year head coach. “We tend to go as our quarterbacks go. And Malcolm is playing really, really good football.”

Unlikely rise

Perry’s success on the field didn’t just materialize this year. The senior captain hasn’t always been the Mids’ No. 1 guy, but he will go down as one of the best athletes in team history. He’s the fourth player in program history to rush for 3,000 career yards (3,384) and just the second player, after revered quarterback Keenan Reynolds (2012-15), to have three seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. Niumatalolo called Perry the most dynamic rusher he has seen in more than 20 years at Navy.

AD

“He’s so dynamic,” Jasper said. “We were self-scouting last week [during a bye week], and scrambles have always been an X-factor for us. Over the years, scrambles have been a negative, ended in a sack or something like that. Now, it’ll say ‘Scramble: 12 yards.’ Or 20 yards, 30 yards, I think one even said 60 yards. He makes big plays out of the pocket.”

AD

Such a lofty spot in program history feels nearly unbelievable to a player who, in size or personality, doesn’t fit the quarterback mold. Perry is reserved even among friends and is listed at 5 feet 9 and had to bulk up to get to 190 pounds. He describes his relationship to the position as, “Well, something that was pressed upon me.”

The senior grew up the youngest of five children in Clarksville, Tenn., in the shadow of Fort Campbell just across the Kentucky border, raised by parents who spent a combined four decades in the Army. Sports weren’t big in his hometown; most people Perry knew either went to work in a factory or enlisted after high school. As of his junior year, Perry’s plan was to either attend college at Middle Tennessee, where he had watched his older sister’s friends play football, or enlist.

AD

Perry was recruited to Navy as a slotback, and it was only midway through his year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School that Jasper decided he might stick Perry in the quarterback room as well. Just in case.

AD

“We always recruit quite a few quarterbacks, probably more than most because of attrition,” Niumatalolo said, referring to the shedding that commonly occurs at military academies as students strive balance the rigors of academy life with football.

Just in case happened on Sept. 3, 2016. Perry began the opening game of his freshman season in his dress whites, sitting in the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium stands alongside other plebes — he hadn’t practiced all week because of an illness and thought he wasn’t going to play. Then starter Tago Smith tore his anterior cruciate ligament, Perry was yanked from the crowd to relieve backup quarterback Will Worth in the third quarter with the game in hand and thus was born a tidy origin story for a reluctant quarterback-turned-star.

AD

The only issue was it took three years for Perry to actually own the position.

AD

He alternated between slotback and quarterback his first two years and was the starting quarterback for the first five games last season until Jasper and Niumatalolo pulled him following a particularly tough loss at Air Force. After that, Perry started in the slot for the final eight games and rotated under center with seniors Zach Abey and Garret Lewis.

All the movement caused doubt and frustration for Perry, who didn’t know if he was being moved around because he wasn’t good enough and wasn’t sure what to focus on to improve.

Navy’s indecision at the position last year was the first thing Niumatalolo questioned this winter when he picked over the dreadful season. But by then, Perry was already dedicated to being a quarterback.

AD

Confidence boost

Perry spent the months between his junior and senior season intensely studying Navy’s offense and working on his passing. Free time is rare for students at the Naval Academy, and Perry, a quantitative economics major who hopes to join the Marines next year, surrendered his to football.

AD

“I did a good job of incorporating it into everyday activities,” Perry said. “We’re riding in the car and I’ll quiz Tazh [Maloy, a senior slotback] on a play or something.”

Everyone from Jasper to Niumatalolo to senior center Ford Higgins took note of Perry's increased confidence come spring ball. Perry knew what Jasper's critique's in practice were going to be before the coach shouted them. Higgins said the way Perry walks up to the line in games is different.

AD

“It’s not so obvious, because he isn’t vocal,” Higgins said. “But you learn details about each other, mannerisms where you can tell, okay, something’s going wrong, whether it’s the first play in Hawaii last season where he’s under me and his hands are shaking. Now he sees clearly … it’s a calm, confident, okay, check into this play, do this, do that. A lot has changed.”

AD

What hasn’t changed is Perry’s reticence to stand out. Despite his accomplishments, he doesn’t like thinking about how he’ll be remembered in Annapolis; it’s too much pressure, too far into the future. He would like to win the rest of Navy’s games this season, especially to lead his senior class to its first victory against Army.

“He sees that he’s done some stuff, but we have a chance to do special things,” Niumatalolo said. “He’s got things that he wants to accomplish as a team, some games on the schedule he wants to have a 'W' next to. I think when those things get checked off, he’ll be a guy that fans will talk about for years. Maybe cemented in history.”

Read more:

AD