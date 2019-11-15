Jones said he would dissolve his exploratory committee, adding, “I’m done with looking at this race.”

Jones had been publicly flirting with entering the Democratic primary against Amy McGrath with the ultimate hope of taking on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He made waves this year when he announced he would publish a book, entitled “Mitch, Please,” critical of McConnell. The book is scheduled to be published next year.

AD

He had not appeared on his radio over the last week after an FEC complaint was lodged by Kentucky Republicans that alleged he was violating campaign finance laws by using his radio show as a platform to promote his campaign, and that funding and spending for his book-related travel around the state should be reported as campaign finances.

AD

Jones, 40, started the blog Kentucky Sports Radio in 2005, and it soon morphed into a radio show of the same name, launching his media career. The show airs each weekday and is carried on more than 150 stations across Kentucky. Jones also founded and regularly appeared on a nightly topical and debate show called “Hey Kentucky!” After the book announcement, local TV station WLEX announced he would no longer appear as a host.

Jones said he would now take some time away from the radio show to finish the book.

AD

“I do, however, hope to use the [radio show] for what it really can be, which is something greater than politics,” he said. “It’s a shame that politics divides, but this show unites.”

Read more:

AD