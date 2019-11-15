Garrett will be suspended at least through the remainder of this season and postseason, the league announced. He will meet with the commissioner’s office at some point regarding his reinstatement, the NFL said.

The Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games and the Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. All the suspensions are without pay. The Browns and Steelers were fined $250,000 each.

Garrett’s suspension, at a minimum of six games, already is the second-longest suspension for an on-field incident in league history. The NFL suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the final 12 games of this season for an illegal hit, based on Burfict’s repeat-offender status. In 2006, defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth was suspended for five games for stomping on the head of Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Andre Gurode after a play, requiring 30 stitches for Gurode.

Garrett can appeal his suspension. The appeal would be heard by either James Thrash or Derrick Brooks. Those two former NFL players are the appeals officers jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players Association to resolve appeals of cases involving on-field discipline. That process generally moves quickly and is likely to be resolved before the Browns’ next game Nov. 24 against the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland.

Garrett, a standout player and formerly the top overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, told reporters Thursday night in the Browns’ locker room he had “no clue” if he would be suspended for the remainder of the season.

“I made a mistake,” Garrett said Thursday night. “I lost my cool, and I regret it’s gonna come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back. But it should never have gotten that far. It’s on me.”

The melee between the two teams started in the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 triumph in Cleveland after Garrett hit Rudolph following a throw. Rudolph attempted to pull Garrett’s helmet from his head as the two players wrestled on the turf. Garrett eventually yanked off Rudolph’s helmet and, with both players back on their feet and Garrett being pushed by Steelers guard David DeCastro, Garrett swung the helmet and it hit Rudolph’s unguarded head.

Rudolph said after the game he was “fine” and uninjured. He called Garrett’s actions “pretty cowardly, pretty bush league.”

The Browns acknowledged after the game that they expected Garrett to be suspended and Garrett’s actions drew widespread scorn and condemnation by NFL players, analysts, former players and other observers. Former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman, an analyst on the Fox broadcast of the game, called the scene “barbaric.” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield termed Garrett’s actions “inexcusable.”

Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected from the game. Pouncey hit and kicked Garrett during the fracas. He told reporters in the Steelers’ locker room Thursday night that he was “in protection mode” and would accept any penalty given to him by the NFL. Pouncey also said that Garrett “absolutely, 100 percent” should be suspended for the remainder of the season.

