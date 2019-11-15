This is all ugly pic.twitter.com/9WQzcjZCCj — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 15, 2019

During a game between the Packers and Bears in November 1986, Green Bay defensive end Charles Martin slammed Bears quarterback Jim McMahon to the ground after an interception, well after the play was over:

Bears/Packers produced one of the dirtiest plays in NFL history when Charles Martin did this to Jim McMahon in 1986 pic.twitter.com/Tf3EeqvzIB — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) September 5, 2019

“It was at least 20 seconds after the interception,” Jerry Markbreit, the referee who worked the game, told the Chicago Tribune in 2005. “I don’t think he had an awareness of how late it was, or that the play was over. McMahon was walking to the sideline, had relaxed, and he picked him up and smashed him to the ground.”

At the time, there was no precedent for dealing with a violent act not considered part of the game, but Markbreit established one by ejecting Martin. The NFL office also established a precedent by fining Martin $15,000 and suspending him for two games, the first such multigame ban for an on-field incident.

Martin, whose nickname was “Too Mean,” had a hit list: During the game, he wore a white towel bearing the numbers of McMahon, running back Walter Payton, wide receiver Willie Gault, center Jay Hilgenberg and running back Dennis Gentry. He followed through on one of those players, ending McMahon’s season and the powerhouse Bears’ hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Martin’s suspension would remain the longest NFL ban over an on-field incident for nearly 20 years, until Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth stomped on the helmetless head of Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode during a game in October 2006:

Haynesworth was contrite after the game.

“What I did out there was disgusting,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the league does to me. The way I feel right now, you just can’t describe it.”

Roger Goodell, then in his first season as NFL commissioner, suspended Haynesworth for a record five games.

Six years ago, Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith ripped the helmet off Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito and swung it at him during a preseason game. Though Smith did not make contact, the NFL suspended him for the final two weeks of the preseason and the first week of the regular season.

The last time I remember some one doing what Myles Garrett did was when Antonio Smith ripped off Richie Incognito’s helmet and then swung it at his head. I can’t believe I found the video. pic.twitter.com/qFrSN5cWYC — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2019

Goodell now has a similar decision to make about Garrett. Considering the league’s increased focus on player safety and its intolerance for such plays, the Browns defensive end should expect a lengthy ban.

