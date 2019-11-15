Nicholson, who has missed the Redskins’ previous two games with an ankle injury, returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session. Afterward, he dressed in the team’s locker room and shook his head no when approached by reporters.

Interim Coach Bill Callahan said early Friday afternoon that he had yet to speak to Nicholson about the incident.

“First off a young lady lost her life and our condolences and thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her friends, loved ones, that’s a sad situation," Callahan said. "Relative to Montae and the legal process, we’re letting that play out right now. We’re getting more facts and information. As of right now, Montae practiced, he still is on the injury report and we will see about tomorrow as we gather a little more info.”

Callahan would not say if Nicholson will play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, if healthy enough to do so.

“Like I said we’re still gathering information and we’ll make that determination and decision as we move forward,” Callahan said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of the apparent overdose as Julia E. Crabbe of Reston. Crabbe’s mother declined to comment, but said the family may issue a statement at some point.

Zoey Cooley, a friend of Crabbe’s, said she was devastated by the loss of her friend, who she had known since middle school in Reston. She said Crabbe was a hard worker, who held multiple jobs and modeled.

“She has a bold, strong, tell it like it is personality,” Cooley wrote in a Facebook message to The Washington Post.

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday it had no new information to release but had determined the only call to authorities about the incident was placed by the hospital where Crabbe was taken, not by Nicholson or the second unidentified man who found her unresponsive and drove her there.

The Sheriff’s Office said Crabbe was “unconscious and unresponsive” when she arrived at the hospital about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The health center is about four miles from the Redskins’ practice facility in Ashburn, Va.

One person familiar with the situation said Nicholson and the woman were among a group that went out to dinner and then went to his Loudoun County home. The person said the woman was later found unresponsive in a bathroom and that Nicholson and the other man sought to get her medical care and waited at the emergency room until her family arrived.

Nicholson, 23, said through his attorney Thursday that he had no comment.

Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.

