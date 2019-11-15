Safeties Montae Nicholson (ankle) and Deshazor Everett (ankle) are both questionable to play. Everett has missed the past four games, but returned to practice on a limited basis for all three sessions this week. Nicholson has missed the past two games because of the ankle issue and was limited in Friday’s practice.

Nicholson is also involved in a police investigation into an apparent drug-overdose death of a woman. The woman was dropped off at a Virginia emergency room by two men, one of whom has been identified as Nicholson.

New York linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive back Matthias Farley (quad) and offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (knee) are all out for the Jets while defensive back Darryl Roberts (calf) is doubtful after not practicing all week.

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (ribs/knee/illness), linebacker Brandon Copeland (hip/thumb), defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (neck) and offensive lineman Alex Lewis (elbow) are questionable.

