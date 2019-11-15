Penalties per game: 8.7 (31st out of 32 NFL teams)

Penalty yards per game: 82.2 (32nd)

Penalty yards per penalty: 9.4 (30th)

Penalties per play: 0.07 (tied for last)

The hints that this would not be an orderly team were there in the preseason, when the Browns got into at least four skirmishes with the Indianapolis Colts during a joint practice, one of them a benches-clearing brawl. Afterward, Coach Freddie Kitchens said “we’re not going to back down anybody.”

Kitchens was asked about that particular quote after the events of Thursday night’s game.

“I never okay fights,” Kitchens said. “Did I want them to get after their ass? Yes, I did. But that’s not fighting, that’s not after the whistle. Between the whistle, yes. I never condone fighting on the football field because that’s penalties. I don’t coach penalties. I don’t coach false starts. I don’t coach after the whistle grabbing somebody’s face mask. I don’t coach that. I don’t know what you’re talking about with Indianapolis I condone fighting. I’ve never in my life condoned a fight.”

Garrett himself was asked about the Browns’ discipline by Yahoo’s Kimberley A. Martin after Cleveland’s 43-13 season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans, a game in which Cleveland committed 18 penalties for 182 yards. One of them was an unnecessary roughness penalty on Garrett for striking Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the helmet, which drew a $10,527 NFL fine.

Garrett said the Browns’ discipline needs to “improve, that it wasn’t there for the first week, and we kind of fooled ourselves in the things that we were doing that will prepare us to win a game like that. So we’ll just have to do better with what we’re doing each week and every day so we don’t fall into those traps where there’s no unnecessary roughness penalties, or just alignment, assignment and technique.”

Myles Garrett to @ByKimberleyA earlier this season on the Browns' discipline: "It needs to improve."pic.twitter.com/9ggVn8h69V — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 15, 2019

Todd Haley, who was fired as the Browns’ offensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season and watched Kitchens, Cleveland’s running backs coach, ascend to first the interim and then permanent head coaching job, told SiriusXM Radio on Friday that he wasn’t surprised by what happened on Thursday night.

"When I watch the Cleveland Browns, I see a lot of stuff being allowed to happen...clown shoes, visors...Myles Garrett hitting the QB low, hitting the QB in the head. It's happening too much, it's not just a fluke"



- Todd Haley reacts to the brawl last night



⬇️AUDIO⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FNDN3ZZ0zy — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) November 15, 2019

“Just a total lack of self control,” he said. “The Browns won the game but it’s kinda been what’s been biting them in the backside throughout this year and throughout the last few years: just lack of self control and discipline. This, to me, this comes back to coaching. This falls squarely right on the head coach because the head coach talks to every assistant coach, who then talk to their groups of players. There’s an old saying in coaching: ‘You’re either coaching it or you’re allowing it to happen.’ And when you allow stuff like this to go on … but I’ve been on those fields in Cleveland and part of the frustration is you see things happening and going on that shouldn’t be allowed to be going on because you’re practicing bad habits, you’re practicing lack of discipline, you’re practicing lack of self control.

“And that’s what practice is for: to continually press the players of how they need to play and practice, showing up on time, all those little things that add up to discipline are what’s need to be going on full-time. Because if you’re not coaching it, you’re allowing it to happen. And when I watch the Cleveland Browns, I see a lot of stuff being allowed to happen, whether it’s clown shoes, visors, whatever it may be. Myles Garrett hitting the quarterback low, hitting the quarterback in the head, it’s happening too much, it’s not just a fluke.”

