Hagelin will miss his fourth straight game Friday. The 31-year-old winger was playing on the third line for the first 17 games of the season and tallied zero goals and five assists. Hagelin’s injury was announced Nov. 8, when he did not participate in the team’s optional skate after not appearing to miss any shifts during the team’s 5-4 overtime win at Florida the previous night. Hagelin, whom the team acquired at last season’s trade deadline, had been a key factor in the Capitals’ penalty-kill success this season.

Dowd was injured during Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He was called for a tripping penalty in the third period, and his hand was gashed in the process. He eventually returned to the bench later in the game, but did not take another shift. Thursday, he was out on the ice for the Capitals’ optional morning skate, getting looked at by trainers and skating on his own. Dowd has played in 14 games this season, recording two goals and two assists.

Note: Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov will be in net Friday against Montreal. Braden Holtby will get the start Saturday at Boston. The Capitals (14-2-4) are riding a 13-game point streak. Through 20 games this season, Washington is leading the league in points (32) and wins (14). The Capitals are 5-1-3 at home this season and 9-1-1 on the road.

“Braden seems to play well in Boston so that was a thought of ours and just looking at different opponents, a number of other decisions as well went into it, but we are going to go with Samsonsov tonight and Holtby will play tomorrow,” Reirden said.

