They wanted the session open to the media, which the NFL refused, and objected to the version of a liability waiver that the league wanted Kaepernick to sign, Kaepernick’s representatives said.

“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one,” Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, and attorney, Ben Meiselas, said in a written statement.

Nalley and Meiselas also said the league rejected their request to have the originally scheduled workout open to members of the media. The NFL, they said in the statement, also “has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives.”

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear how many NFL teams would attend the rearranged workout. There had been 25 teams scheduled to be represented at the Falcons’ facility, a person familiar with the planning said earlier Saturday.

“Based on the prior conduct by the NFL league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today,” the statement from his representatives said. “Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season for the San Francisco 49ers. That season, he began the movement of NFL players protesting during the national anthem. Kaepernick would kneel during the anthem to bring attention to racial inequality and police mistreatment of African Americans.

Earlier this year, he reached a settlement with the league and its teams of the collusion grievance he brought accusing them of conspiring improperly, in violation of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement, to keep him out of the league.

