AD

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (2,742 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs passing; 869 yards, 15 TDs rushing). Even if the Sooners barely escaped Iowa State, Hurts put up another set of impressive numbers (273 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT passing and 68 yards and two TDs rushing) while helping his offense score 42 points. He certainly didn’t hurt himself. (LW: 2)

AD

3. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (2,584 yards, 31 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 25 yards, 2 TDs rushing). Tagovailoa was sufficiently healed from ankle surgery to throw for 418 yards, four touchdowns and an interception against LSU. He probably isn’t going to win the Heisman, but an invite to New York as a finalist is probably in the cards. (LW: 4)

4. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (1,859 yards, 27 TDs, 1 INT passing; 347 yards, 10 TDs rushing). His services were only needed for a half against Maryland, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll play much more than that at Rutgers this week. Fields has enjoyed a fine season, but his numbers aren’t quite at the level of the three guys on the top tier. (LW: 3)

AD

5. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,604 yards, 18 TDs rushing; 9 receptions for 40 yards). Rested after an open date, the nation’s leading rusher gets a crack at Kansas as the Cowboys begin a closing stretch that also includes games against West Virginia and Oklahoma. (LW: 6)

AD

6. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (2,329 yards, 24 TDs, 2 INTs passing). The 8-1 Ducks had last week off, and Herbert’s Left Coast Heisman push continues when Arizona pays a visit to Eugene. (LW: 7)

7. DE Chase Young, Ohio State (29 tackles, 15.5 tackles for losses, 13.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles). Young will miss another stat-padding opportunity Saturday when the Buckeyes visit Rutgers. Assuming he fares well when he is reinstated against Penn State, Michigan and (potentially) in the Big Ten championship game, he can probably make a run at a top-five finish. But a defensive player who misses two games isn’t winning the Heisman. (LW: 5)

AD

Streak snapper

The second-longest active home sellout streak in the sport is poised to end Saturday when Notre Dame hosts Navy. The Irish have sold out 273 consecutive home games, with the last non-sellout coming on Thanksgiving in 1973 against Air Force.

AD

That it would happen now of all times — Notre Dame is 29-6 over the last three seasons, including 7-2 this year — suggests the streak’s end is tied to more than the quality of the product. And don’t look for a new streak to start immediately: Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement he does not anticipate the Nov. 23 home game against Boston College to sell out, either.

Early impressions

Takeaways from Week 12′s weeknight appetizers:

AD

Pittsburgh finally got the best of North Carolina to stay in the ACC Coastal race. North Carolina and Pittsburgh have met in each of the seven seasons since the Panthers entered the ACC. The Tar Heels had won six in a row by a combined 26 points. None were decided by more than seven points.

For a moment Thursday, as North Carolina got into the red zone late in regulation while trailing by three, it looked like the script would repeat itself. But the Tar Heels had to settle for a field goal, Kenny Pickett rushed for a touchdown in Pitt’s overtime possession and the Panthers defense made a stop to secure a 34-27 victory.

AD

Pitt (7-3, 4-2) is far removed from a 1-2 start punctuated by regrettable kick-or-don’t-kick decisions. Instead, the Panthers have a three-step process for returning to the ACC title game: Beat Virginia Tech and Boston College the next two weeks and have Virginia lose its regular season finale to Virginia Tech.

AD

Five with the most at stake in Week 12

1a. Baylor and 1b. Oklahoma. It’s a likely playoff eliminator game in the Big 12. Baylor (9-0, 6-0) has strung together a series of escapes, but the Bears’ résumé is relatively flimsy entering a two-week stretch against the only other Big 12 teams with winning conference records (Oklahoma and Texas). The Sooners (8-1, 5-1) can ill-afford a second loss if they want to make a return trip to the playoff.

2. Georgia. The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1 SEC) head to the Plains to take on Auburn, and a win clinches the SEC East for Kirby Smart’s team. Georgia’s playoff hopes also hinge on winning out, and Auburn is the most daunting challenge left in the regular season for the Bulldogs.

AD

AD

3. Auburn. A two-loss team is always going to have trouble landing a playoff berth, but the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 SEC) stand a chance at slipping in if they win out. That would leave them with victories over Oregon (in the season’s first week), Georgia (which they play host to this week) and Alabama. Lose to the Bulldogs, and the playoff dream is over.

4. Minnesota. The Golden Gophers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) must reload the musket after taking down Penn State last week. That they must do so at Iowa (6-3, 3-3) does not make things any easier. A Minnesota win also reduces the Big Ten West to a two-team race between the Gophers and Wisconsin.

5a. Michigan and 5b. Penn State. Both teams still have to play Ohio State, so there’s at least some hope in both Ann Arbor and Happy Valley that someone can make the Big Ten East an interesting race. Both teams have tricky tests Saturday; Penn State faces 7-2 Indiana (which lost to Ohio State earlier in the season, and thus has little chance to win a tiebreaker for the division), while Michigan entertains Michigan State.

Read more:

AD