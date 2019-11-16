Fans and players were sent rushing for safety as shots were fired during a New Jersey football game Friday night, an incident that has left at least two people seriously injured, authorities said.

Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said two victims — one juvenile and one adult male — were “seriously injured” in the incident, which occurred as Pleasantville High School hosted Camden High School in a playoff game.

“We have two victims who are seriously injured,” Riggin said, “but they are alive as of this moment and we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that their families and that [they] are getting the medical care that they need.”

AD

A spokeswoman from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City confirmed that three people were transported from the game to the hospital. The condition of the third victim is not known, nor is the nature of their injuries.

AD

The game was interrupted in the third quarter on Friday night when someone fired “about a half dozen” shots, the Press of Atlantic City wrote.

“As soon as we heard the shots, we made sure the players got off the field safely,” Pleasantville assistant coach Chris Mancuso told the newspaper.

Videos posted online show fans scrambling from the stands and players running off the field. Some on the scene dropped to the ground on the field.

AD

The Newark Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that it had responded to the incident.

“I was gonna go in for defense. As soon as I heard the gun shots, all my brothers, all my teammates were crying and they just started running,” Pleasantville senior defensive lineman Fernando Flores-Zelaya said in a video posted online by a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter.

AD

Flores-Zelaya said he hurt his leg after he ran from the incident and jumped a fence.

“As soon as I got into the gym, all my teammates were crying,” Flores-Zelaya said. “I was worried for my sister, my teammates, and all my friends … It’s horrible, man. Worst feeling I ever felt in my entire life.”

AD

Derek Carrington, Pleasantville’s former athletic director, told the Press that the shooter ran toward the parking lot after leaving the stands. He said that he — along with his brother — helped fans and players who were rushing for safety over a fence.

“We must have helped 15-20 people get over the fence,” Carrington told the newspaper. “One woman came up to me and asked me to ‘please help her son.’ I just can’t believe something like this happened.”

“We just saw everybody from the crowd running,” Pleasantville wide receiver and defensive back Keon Henry said. “Coach was telling us get down but we didn’t want to get down. We wanted to get somewhere safe inside the school, so we all ran up here, ran through the fence and then went through here.”

AD
AD

The Camden City School District tweeted that no Camden students were injured in the incident. “Unbelievable.. We’re heading home, we’re safe thank you,” the Camden Athletics wrote on Twitter.

“It just don’t make sense at a game tho,” Pleasantville linebacker and running back Ernest Howard Jr. wrote on Twitter.

“THIS IS NOT OKAY!!!!!” Rutgers linebacker and Pleasantville alumnus Mohamed Toure posted.

Read more:

AD
AD