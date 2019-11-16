“We have two victims who are seriously injured,” Riggin said, “but they are alive as of this moment and we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that their families and that [they] are getting the medical care that they need.”

AD

A spokeswoman from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City confirmed that three people were transported from the game to the hospital. The condition of the third victim is not known, nor is the nature of their injuries.

AD

The NJSIAA is aware of the incident at tonight’s Camden at Pleasantville playoff football game. We are following the initial reports of what took place. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected in the Pleasantville and Camden communities. — NJSIAA (@NJSIAA) November 16, 2019

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner: “This is a tragic situation to ... on the heels of what happened in Santa Clarita, California. It has hit home here in Pleasantville, New Jersey."

He said multiple shots fired, boy flown to CHOP. Most attended game in years, many witnesses. pic.twitter.com/jvsyuWxXKa — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) November 16, 2019

The game was interrupted in the third quarter on Friday night when someone fired “about a half dozen” shots, the Press of Atlantic City wrote.

“As soon as we heard the shots, we made sure the players got off the field safely,” Pleasantville assistant coach Chris Mancuso told the newspaper.

Videos posted online show fans scrambling from the stands and players running off the field. Some on the scene dropped to the ground on the field.

AD

The Newark Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that it had responded to the incident.

Breaking News: There was a shooting in the 3rd quarter of the Camden/Pleasantville state playoff football game. JSZ's Mike Frankel was there. 6 shots fired in the stands on Pleasantville side. More to come on Jersey Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/XMWKwJLrg8 — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) November 16, 2019

Breaking: As the shooting happens at the Camden/Pleasantville football game. People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XzViuszadX — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 16, 2019

Pop, pop, pop. At least a half dozen shots in Pleasantville bleachers pic.twitter.com/P6TOmCAVb0 — Kevin Minnick 🏈🏀⚾️ (@kminnicksports) November 16, 2019

“I was gonna go in for defense. As soon as I heard the gun shots, all my brothers, all my teammates were crying and they just started running,” Pleasantville senior defensive lineman Fernando Flores-Zelaya said in a video posted online by a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter.

AD

Flores-Zelaya said he hurt his leg after he ran from the incident and jumped a fence.

“As soon as I got into the gym, all my teammates were crying,” Flores-Zelaya said. “I was worried for my sister, my teammates, and all my friends … It’s horrible, man. Worst feeling I ever felt in my entire life.”

AD

Fernando Flores, 18, Pleasantville football player: “I was gonna go in for defense. As soon as I heard the shots, all my brothers were crying...”

He saw two young children shot up on the hill next to the bleachers, he said. pic.twitter.com/gf5lp38pjj — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) November 16, 2019

Derek Carrington, Pleasantville’s former athletic director, told the Press that the shooter ran toward the parking lot after leaving the stands. He said that he — along with his brother — helped fans and players who were rushing for safety over a fence.

“We must have helped 15-20 people get over the fence,” Carrington told the newspaper. “One woman came up to me and asked me to ‘please help her son.’ I just can’t believe something like this happened.”

Pleasantville HS Football player says he heard a few shots before he and teammates literally ran through this fence to get to safety. pic.twitter.com/KQxagyJpnd — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

“We just saw everybody from the crowd running,” Pleasantville wide receiver and defensive back Keon Henry said. “Coach was telling us get down but we didn’t want to get down. We wanted to get somewhere safe inside the school, so we all ran up here, ran through the fence and then went through here.”

AD

AD

The Camden City School District tweeted that no Camden students were injured in the incident. “Unbelievable.. We’re heading home, we’re safe thank you,” the Camden Athletics wrote on Twitter.

“It just don’t make sense at a game tho,” Pleasantville linebacker and running back Ernest Howard Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Ernest Howard, 17, a Pleasantville football player: “I heard the gunshots. We started all running for this fence ... and tried to run inside the gym.” pic.twitter.com/nceFnccUya — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) November 16, 2019

“THIS IS NOT OKAY!!!!!” Rutgers linebacker and Pleasantville alumnus Mohamed Toure posted.

Read more:

AD