If early-season matchups are meant to identify problems and work toward solutions, Maryland (3-0) has only found issues to resolve in short blips, ones that have mainly appeared toward the start of games. The Terps had far too many turnovers early on (eight in the first 12 minutes) and hadn’t yet begun hitting shots.

“Another slow start for us,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “Am I concerned? Yes and no. Sometimes when you get the number seven in front of your name and you really haven't quite earned it, you think you're supposed to beat everybody by 25 in each half and that's not the case in college basketball.”

Maryland eventually settled into the game, turning it into strong performance that showcased encouraging signs. Perhaps most promising at this point in the season is how a handful of different players have stood out in each outing. Morsell got going early in the second half with a couple of layups and open three-pointers, while Cowan reached double digits as is typical for him. In previous games, sophomore Jalen Smith has led the team, and Aaron Wiggins has contributed with force.

“It just shows how good of a team we can be because at any point somebody could get going,” said Wiggins, who scored 10 points against Oakland. “We’ve got a lot ahead of us.”

The Maryland defense stifled the Golden Grizzlies (3-2), who shot 36.5 percent from the field and endured a few scoreless spells. Maryland has shown multiple defenses thus far, using a 1-3-1 zone at times against Rhode Island, then executing a press against Oakland that disrupted the visitors.

“Kind of told the guys at halftime, ‘We've got a lot of athletes on this team. Let's make this a track meet,’” Morsell said. “We're deep, too. So if you get tired, we can sub. … We were able to get our athletes out in space and make plays.”

Oakland’s size presented a challenge in the frontcourt that should help Maryland prepare for its Big Ten slate. The Grizzlies started Brad Brechting, a 6-foot-11 redshirt senior center; Xavier Hill-Mais, a 6-7 redshirt senior forward; and Daniel Oladapo, a 6-7 sophomore forward. Hill-Mais scored a game-high 18 points.

As Turgeon works to figure out his preferred starting lineup and rotation, Maryland opened the game with the same group of players as the previous matchup: Cowan, Wiggins, Morsell, Smith and Makhi Mitchell. After three straight early possessions ended with turnovers, Turgeon swapped out four players with 15:05 remaining in the half, leaving Smith on the court with reserves. Even though Maryland might need to build quality depth, Turgeon has plenty of options on the bench that allow him to make switches like this.

“The way they guarded,” Turgeon said, “took us a little while to get used to it.”

Maryland let Oakland briefly climb ahead midway through the first half with a scoring drought that lasted nearly three minutes. Freshman Donta Scott ended the scoreless period with a three-pointer that came on a solid Terps possession with excellent ball movement. That basket started a 12-2 run for the Terps, a stretch that included seven straight missed shots by Oakland. Maryland continued to outperform the Golden Grizzlies as the half neared its end, punctuated by Wiggins’s hit three-pointer at the buzzer.

Beginning with Scott’s three-pointer with 10:02 left, the Terps outscored their visitors 23-6 to close the half and eventually secure a 35-22 lead at the break.

While earning his first start Sunday against Rhode Island, Mitchell picked up four fouls in four minutes of play. When he received the starting nod again Saturday, he was whistled twice in fewer than 90 seconds of play, forcing Turgeon to make an early substitution to replace Mitchell with his twin brother, Makhel. Makhel Mitchell played well and was part of group that led the surge at the end of the first half.

Once the Terps pushed ahead, their early issues seemed increasingly distant, allowing them to leave Xfinity Center with another emphatic win.

“We love the pressure of being the Number 7 team in the country,” Morsell said. “We just embrace it. We know we’re talented. But it’s just about execution and just coming ready to play every single day.”

