Sims gets bumped up with starter Paul Richardson out with a hamstring injury. Sims was one of the biggest performers during training camp and made spectacular plays nearly on a daily basis. That offseason success, however, has yet to translate to the regular season.

The Redskins also will get the much anticipated return of running back Derrius Guice from a torn meniscus this week. The 2018 second-round pick has only played one game in two seasons due to injuries. The LSU product will share touches with Adrian Peterson, but the exact split is unknown.

Haskins was already running with a young corps of receivers before the Sims promotion. Rookie and former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin is the team’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 497 yards, though he’s been limited lately. Opponents have held the third-round pick to nine catches for 89 yards in the last three games combined.

The slot has been manned by second-year receiver Trey Quinn after Jamison Crowder signed a free agent deal with the Jets. The final pick of the 2018 draft has been disappointed with himself, having posted 24 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Sixth-round rookie Kelvin Harmon could get the start in place of Richardson and undrafted rookie free agent Steven Sims Jr. could see more action.

“As we go forward, we’ll probably … use [Sims Jr.'s] skill set and feature him in some of the things that he can do to isolate a coverage or break down a man-to-man technique as well in coverage,” interim coach Bill Callahan said. “Both of those guys [Quinn and Sims Jr.] are viable receivers in the slot as well as on the outside.

The Redskins also have third-year tight end Jeremy Sprinkle at the top of the depth chart, with Jordan Reed on injured reserve and Vernon Davis missing his sixth straight game with a concussion.

Washington’s youth at the skill positions is not necessarily a bad thing for a 1-8 team that needs to start evaluating for 2020, and that began with making Haskins the permanent starter this week.

“His development is obviously a huge thing,” offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. “I think the day-to-day, minute-to-minute process of him growing as an NFL quarterback and now our starting quarterback is huge, but at the same time when that ball gets kicked off on Sunday we’re trying to do everything we possibly can to win a football game.”

