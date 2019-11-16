Team medical personnel were examining his right hip, Coach Nick Saban told ESPN’s broadcast at halftime. Tagovailoa was already recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

“That was going to be his last series,” Saban said as he headed to the locker room. “We were going to put Mac in and we said ‘Let’s put Tua in before the half for two-minute [drill] just for practice.’”

With just more than three minutes to play in the second quarter and Alabama up, 35-7, Tagovailoa rolled out to his left and threw the ball away on third and four. But he was dragged down from behind as he released the ball, and immediately showed signs of discomfort.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes down hard, visibly in pain and is being helped off the field@AlabamaFTBL | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/vySHyVBufY — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) November 16, 2019

Cart is brought out on the field for #Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa after taking this hit. Tua is unable to put any weight on his right leg. Likely the end of the Crimson Tide’s season #MSSTvsBAMA pic.twitter.com/Qh3u1Cg8bm — Davey Hudson (@Davey_Hudson) November 16, 2019

Medical staff held a towel to his face to stop a nosebleed. He appeared unable to support himself on his right leg as he was helped to the cart and driven off the field. ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath reported Tagovailoa was “screaming in pain.”

Losing Tagovailoa, a Heisman Trophy hopeful who came off the bench in the 2018 national championship game to lead the Tide to a win, could prove devastating for Alabama. He’s completed 70.9 percent of his passes this year and is averaging 323 passing yards per game in eight starts. In some of those blowout victories, Tagovailoa didn’t see the field for much of the second half.

