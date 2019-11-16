

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker tries an onside kick during a playoff game against the Chargers last season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

As the successful onside kick has become all but extinct in the NFL, the league plans to give renewed consideration in the offseason to a measure that would give a team a late-game alternative with an opportunity to convert what amounts to a fourth-and-15 play to retain possession of the football.

The proposal was rejected by NFL owners last offseason after being put forth by the Denver Broncos. But getting owners to accept a significant rule change can be a gradual process that often takes more than a single offseason to play out, and a person familiar with the situation said this week that league leaders and the rulemaking competition committee “will revisit the Denver proposal” after this season.

[NFL won’t add a fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, as owners reject proposal]

NFL teams have recovered only one of 29 onside kick attempts this season. That’s even worse than last season’s four-of-52 success rate in the aftermath of the NFL making safety-related modifications to its kickoff rules.

Those changes to the kickoff have had the intended effect of making that play safer, NFL officials have said. But they also have made it nearly impossible for a team trailing late in a game to regain possession by recovering an onside kick.

In the 2017 season, before the new kickoff rules were enacted, NFL teams were successful on 11 of 57 onside kicks. That’s a success rate of 19.3 percent. With the new rules in effect, that has been reduced to 6.2 percent. This season, it’s 3.4 percent.

Season Successful onside kicks Attempts Success Rate 2013 12 60 20 percent 2014 9 56 16.1 percent 2015 9 66 13.6 percent 2016 8 60 13.3 percent 2017 11 57 19.3 percent 2018 4 52 7.7 percent 2019 1 29 3.4 percent

Source: NFL

The NFL certainly is not interested in reversing a safety-related rule change, particularly not one that’s working. The league once viewed the kickoff the sport’s most dangerous play. Decision-makers have said that’s no longer the case, with that distinction now belonging to punts.

So the issue has become whether the onside kick should be replaced and, if so, how. The Broncos made their attempt last offseason, proposing that a team could, once per game and in the fourth quarter only, opt to attempt to retain possession by converting a fourth-and-15 play from its own 35-yard line instead of kicking off. If the team gets a first down, it keeps the ball and continues the drive. If not, its opponent takes possession at the spot at which the play ends.

[Browns’ Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely by the NFL for swinging helmet at Steelers QB]

The team taking the fourth-and-15 chance would have to state its intention beforehand and could not change its mind even if given a penalty on its initial attempt, under the proposal.

Some NFL owners regarded the proposal as a gimmick that was too nontraditional for their liking.

“What are we, the Arena Football League?” New York Giants co-owner John Mara said in March at the annual league meeting in Phoenix, at which the Broncos’ proposal was considered.

The measure had some support. The competition committee voted, 7-1, to endorse the Broncos’ proposal, with Mara casting the dissenting vote. But at a league meeting at which owners, coaches and others were consumed with the rule change that made pass interference reviewable by instant replay, the fourth-and-15 proposal failed to generate the votes necessary for ratification.

The fourth-and-15 idea once was considered a potential alternative to the kickoff if the NFL was going to ban the kickoff entirely for player-safety reasons. A team could have punted the ball away or tried for the first down. But now that the kickoff has been made safer, the talk of eliminating it from the sport has dissipated.

The Broncos’ plan would not even take the onside kick out of the game. A team still could opt to try one. It merely would give a team another option if trailing late.

It remains to be seen if the ever-decreasing success rate of onside kicks bothers owners enough for them to find an alternative. The NFL, after all, is having another prosperous season, with TV ratings on the upswing for a second straight year even amid a series of controversies. There’s little to no outcry from the football-watching public about onside kicks to prompt owners to act.

It’s unlikely that onside kicks ever will make a comeback under this set of kickoff rules, which regulates how teams can line up and prevents the would-be tacklers on the kicking team — those players who would recover an onside kick — from getting a running start before the ball is kicked. The idea is to reduce the number of violent, high-speed collisions that made the play so hazardous. But eliminating that running start also has made the recovery of an onside kick an extreme NFL rarity.

Owners will have to decide how much that matters to them, if at all.

Read more on the NFL:

Which NFL teams will attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout?

Brewer: Why did Myles Garrett snap? He might be able to find the answer himself.

Kilgore: The NFL is sanctioned violence. Myles Garrett still violated its codes.

Montae Nicholson, connected to probe of woman’s apparent fatal overdose, practices with Redskins