Instead of grabbing her attention through conventional means, Lanham winked at a friend, who had joined him at his sports bar in Milan, Ind., about 40 miles from Cincinnati. Then he jokingly proclaimed that he would live on the roof of the restaurant if the Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals the following week.

That outlandish proclamation caught Chrissy’s attention, and she shared her husband’s announcement live on CBS affiliate WKRC. (The television station regularly does live shoots from the popular restaurant’s tailgate party when the Bengals are on the road.)

Lanham is nothing if not a man of his word, so following the Bengals’ 26-23 week 5 loss to the underdog Cardinals, he reached out to a friend in the tree service business and soon made his way up to the roof in a tree-trimming truck. (He originally was staying on the bar’s upper roof, but later moved down to a lower level to be closer to the facilities.)

“I said it, so it’s my fault, but she kinda put salt in the wound by saying it live on channel 12 news. So now I’m livin’ it,” Lanham said. “Until they win, I’m stuck on the roof.”

Since Oct. 7, the day after Cincinnati’s loss to the Cardinals, the 42-year old father of two adult children has only taken half a day off, to honor a previously arranged cooking agreement to help a family friend’s sick child.

Other than that, Lanham said, he has spent roughly 23 hours a day in his 12x10 rooftop tent, containing a flat-screen TV, heater, assorted clothes, snacks, a cot and a sleeping bag.

This wasn’t even a bet, and so there are no specific rules about Lanham can and can’t do, but he only leaves the roof to use the restroom and shower, located on the restaurant’s second floor.

All of his meals are delivered to him on the roof by one of the restaurant’s waiters or by his wife when she stops by to change out his laundry. (The Hog Rock Cafe is about a five-minute drive from their home.)

“When the Bengals lost the Cardinals game I had intended to only leave [the roof] for Bengals’ home games, but the haters on Facebook and stuff kept whining so I just don’t go nowhere,” Lanham said. “All I do is go to the bathroom and then back out here on the roof.”

Initially, Lanham did laps around the roof to pass time, but with winter weather approaching, he now spends the majority of his day in the tent, trying to stay warm.

“You just get bored as hell up here watching TV and Netflix, but there’s literally nothing else for you to really do now that it’s like 20 degrees,” Lanham said. “I just turn my heater on, strip down to my boxers and lay in my sleeping bag for most of the day.”

While living on a roof until your favorite team wins its first game is perhaps uncommon, it is not unheard of in Cincinnati. In 1991, WEBN-FM, a Cincinnati based radio station, wagered with a Denver area radio station that if the Broncos won their season opener against the Bengals, sports reporter Dennis “Wildman” Walker would live on the station’s billboard until Cincinnati won its first game.

Cincinnati lost that game, 45-14, leading to a 61-day stay for Walker as the Bengals stumbled to an 0-8 start.

Lanham has cited Walker as an inspiration. Walker still lives in the Cincinnati area and has joined the younger man on the roof Sundays to watch Bengals games while offering tips about the best ways to maintain his sanity.

“Wildman suggested that I get a sign-in book, which has been pretty helpful because there’s been some new faces around here of people that don’t know me personally but still wanna show support and stuff,” Lanham said.

One of those new faces was former Bengals great Ickey Woods, who presented Lanham with an autographed jersey while they watched a Bengals game together on the roof.

“My husband isn’t really the type to get star-struck or anything like that, but I could tell that getting to meet one of his team’s best players meant a lot to him,” Chrissy Lanham said.

Chrissy has never been the type of person who prays about the outcome of NFL games — she’s always believed that God has more important matters to tend to — but her husband’s lengthy stay on the roof has caused her to reconsider.

“This process has gone through stages for me personally, because I can obviously visit him whenever I want to, but it’s just not the same as having him with me at our home,” Chrissy Lanham said. “Being the upstanding man that he is, I know that he’ll never break an agreement, so I’m just praying that the Bengals win so he can come back home.”

There might be hope on the horizon. According to The Post’s Neil Greenberg, there’s only a nine percent chance the Bengals will finish with an 0-16 record.

The team’s best chances at a win, according to Greenberg, come in Week 13 versus the Jets (44 percent) and Week 16 versus the Dolphins (47 percent).

Should Cincinnati defy the odds and become the sixth team in NFL history to finish the season without a win, Lanham plans to move back home following the season finale. He would then return to the roof when the 2020 season begins and stay there until the Bengals secure a win.

“I’m so ready to come down; it’s miserable up here,” Jeff Lanham said. “I did not plan on being up here this long. This definitely wasn’t no business move, I can tell you that. The only reason I’m even up here is to silence the haters’ mouths. I never want anyone to be able to say that I wasn’t a man of my word.”

