“We had another example in the Houston-Baltimore game of the NFL office not overturning a terrible non call on Pass Interference,” former coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy tweeted. “Houston should have had the ball at the 1 yard line. This is getting ridiculous.”

Despite Houston's challenge, Marlon Humphrey was not called for pass interference on this play. pic.twitter.com/1PI4bB3WS9 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2019

It was rather mysterious.

This was not called pass interference against the Ravens, the Texans challenged, and the ruling was upheld. pic.twitter.com/DxmirlFJzM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2019

Never mind how the call was made on the field; why was it not changed by the officials in New York? That’s a question that has been asked several times this season, the first in which pass interference was made reviewable. Coaches were griping about it right from the start, but, as of mid-October, The Post’s Mark Maske reported that officials believes the system was working reasonably well, given the limitations of making judgment calls subject to replay scrutiny. They looked to coaches, who were strong advocates for the replay change, to adjust to rulings being made in New York by Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating.

Under the new rule, both pass interference calls and no-calls are subject to review by instant replay and can be overturned, with the reviews falling under the coaches’ challenge system in the first 28 minutes of each half. In the final two minutes of each half, reviews must be initiated by the replay official in the press boxes at NFL stadiums.

For whatever reason, corrections are rare. So perhaps, as ESPN’s Kevin Seifert pointed out, coaches should just stop challenging PI calls and no-calls. “Coaches have now lost 32 of their last 33 pass interference challenges, dating back to the start of Week 4,” he writes. “That’s a three-percent success rate. Since Week 3, they are 2-for-41 (4.9%). In an age when teams have access to all kinds of analytic probabilities, their coaches should now realize the chances of getting an overturn on pass interference — no matter the severity of the contact — are slim.”

If this is not pass interference, I don't know what pass interference is. Wasn't called interference on the field, but Bill O'Brien is challenging. Defender is literally hanging on DeAndre Hopkins before the ball arrives #Texans #Ravens pic.twitter.com/rz8QLpSSYW — John Breech (@johnbreech) November 17, 2019

Both Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Houston's Bill O'Brien have been champions of bringing a skyjudge in, and were leaders in the PI challenge system being instituted.



I'd think, deep down, each has strong feelings on what just happened. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 17, 2019

It doesn’t look any better in close-up.

Here’s a closer look of that play in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/6CmPz10D2O — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 17, 2019

