The Rams, the defending NFC champs, have a record of 5-4 and trail both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. The Bears, coming off an NFC North title last season, are 4-5 and are behind both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in this season’s divisional race. The Seahawks, at 8-2, and the Vikings, at 7-3 entering today’s play, are the wild-card leaders.

Bears at Rams

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV

The Rams’ struggles mark the first trying stretch for Sean McVay in his head coaching tenure in L.A. Tailback Todd Gurley no longer has been a dominant player and quarterback Jared Goff has had his issues, with nine interceptions to go with 11 touchdown passes and a modest passer rating of 82.7. The Rams rank only 12th in the league in total offense and are coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ll be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is sidelined due to a concussion.

The Bears have remained overpowering on defense. They’re ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense and fourth in scoring defense, even with Khalil Mack having a relatively quiet season with 5.5 sacks. But the Bears are 29th in the NFL in total offense and 27th in scoring offense.

Much of the blame has been given to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. That is basically deserved. But the running game hasn’t been much better, with the Bears ranked 28th in the league in rushing offense and 30th in passing offense.

The Bears are coming off a victory at home over the Detroit Lions, likely making for a more peaceful week after Trubisky recently had sought to have the TVs turned off at their training facility to mute the criticism of him and the team.

