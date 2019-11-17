Second-year running back Derrius Guice, who has been out since tearing the meniscus in his knee in Week 1, will make his return against a Jets defense that is allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game (81.9) in the NFL. New York’s pass defense ranks 26th, so Haskins should have his opportunities after being limited to 144 yards passing against Buffalo. That’s assuming interim coach Bill Callahan opens up the passing game more than he has in the four games since he took over for Jay Gruden. Washington has failed to score a touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. The Redskins have lost three straight since their only win of the season at Miami.

New York’s offense is led by second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. The No. 3 pick in last year’s draft has thrown for seven touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. His top target is former Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who has 48 catches for 486 yards and two touchdowns. New York’s major offseason acquisition, running back Le’Veon Bell, has been a disappointment. The former Steeler is averaging 3.1 yards per carry and has accounted for only three touchdowns through nine games.

Redskins have a plan for using both Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice. “We’ve got a pretty good rotational system for that,” Callahan said. “We feel pretty confident [Guice will] see quite a bit of action this weekend.”(Read more)

Montez Sweat wants more sacks for Redskins. The rookie first-round pick had 22 sacks in two seasons at Mississippi State. He has 2½ with Washington. (Read more)

