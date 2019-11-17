Like most confident shooters, Mikesell knows that all it takes to have a breakthrough performance is a few good shots to get in rhythm. That’s exactly what the sophomore guard did Sunday when she logged her biggest game of the young season to help No. 8 Maryland defeat Delaware, 99-55.

Mikesell’s game-high 23 points, which also ties her career-high set at Penn State in January, follows two substandard performances. In last week’s loss to South Carolina, she shot 0 for 5 from the floor and didn’t score at all in a dismal shooting night for the Terps. In Wednesday’s bout at James Madison, she shot a respectable 4 for 10 from the field for 10 points.

On Sunday, Mikesell surpassed “respectable” nine minutes into the first quarter, by which time she had 10 points, and kept shooting until she reached “outstanding.” She shot 8 for 12 from the field including 5 for 9 from the arc, which also tied her career-high for most three-pointers made in a game.

“I already have confidence in my ability, so it just added confidence to my shot,” Mikesell said about her fast start Sunday. “But we were playing unselfishly today, I knew the ball was going to find me again. Just being confident about what I do and having short-term memory loss about the misses."

Maryland’s offense was much more fluid and organized than it has been in the team’s past two games. As in the Terps’ comeback win at James Madison on Wednesday, offense flowed through 6-foot-5 sophomore center Shakira Austin in the post, which not only helped create opportunities for Mikesell on the wing but also helped anchor Maryland’s defense.

Austin also helped the Terps pound Delaware for 40 points in the paint, compared to the Blue Hens' 12.

Austin had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Freshman point guard Ashley Owusu had 12 points and senior forward Stephanie Jones had 11. Senior guard Blair Watson had 12 points and started for the first time this season in lieu of Jones — who ended her streak of 71 consecutive starts — to give Maryland another steady presence on the wing.

“Evaluating, the experience that we have, needed some experience on the perimeter,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “On Blair’s end, I think defensively, that’s an area I felt like we needed to tighten up and obviously if we need to go where we want to go, we need to use our 6-5 presence inside. We’ve got to be able to get Shakira to where she needs to be with the inside presence, and I thought we were able to do that."

Hewing to that plan on offense, Maryland shot 57.8 percent from the field while limiting Delaware to 31.1 percent shooting. They led by 10 points (thanks to a three from Mikesell) less than five minutes into the game and had no trouble dominating after that.

Helmed by former Georgetown coach Natasha Adair, the Blue Hens were led by Tee Johnson with 15 points and Jasmine Dickey with 14.

But it was Mikesell who commanded the spotlight.

“I love where Taylor’s at right now,” Frese said. “She’s taken great pride on both ends of the floor, understands — she’s gotten it quicker than most — how we want to play. Seeing both ends of the floor right now for her jumped out at me at JMU and into this game. She’s making a ton of great plays for us, and obviously, nobody shoots the basketball better than Taylor.”

