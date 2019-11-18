The NFL makes its return to Mexico City at a time when the league is putting a particular emphasis on international games. The NFL and NFL Players Association are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, and there are burgeoning hopes that the deal could be completed in the coming months with a 17-game regular season as part of the pact. If so, that possibly would leave each NFL team playing one international game per year in future seasons. So clearly, the NFL hopes to be able to stage an entertaining and glitch-free game Monday night.

Chiefs vs. Chargers

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Where: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Yahoo Sports, fuboTV

For the Chiefs, it is their second game with quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in the lineup since he missed two games due to a dislocated right kneecap. He threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns in his return eight days ago at Tennessee. But that still wasn’t enough as the Chiefs lost to the Titans, 35-32. They’ll need to play better, particularly on defense, against the Chargers. The Chiefs, with a record of 6-4, need to win to remain ahead of the Oakland Raiders for first place in the AFC West.

The Chargers are technically the home team Monday. That gives them a home-away-from-home game during a season in which their lack of fan support is L.A. has remained an issue and the team and league were left denying a report that the franchise possibly could be relocated to London.

It has been a disappointing season for the Chargers, who have a record of 4-6 after reaching the AFC playoffs last season. They haven’t played since losing at Oakland 11 days ago in a Thursday night game. The Chargers hope for a mistake-free performance by quarterback Philip Rivers, who has thrown 10 interceptions to go with 14 touchdown passes on the season.

