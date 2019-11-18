

Only four teams — the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings — are off this week, the last bye weeks of the season. Yet those four teams include a wide range of fantasy viable players. Quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers and Kirk Cousins will all have the week off. So will running backs Dalvin Cook, David Johnson, Kenyan Drake, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. Wideouts Stefon Diggs and Larry Fitzgerald plus tight ends Hunter Henry, Kyle Rudolph and Travis Kelce will need backups, too.

And don’t forget to find a replacement for the Vikings defense, one of the top-performing fantasy defenses of 2019.

One name you will be hearing and seeing a lot this week is Indianapolis Colts backup running back Jonathan Williams. The 2016 fifth-round pick out of Arkansas rushed for 116 yards on 13 carries and added 31 yards receiving in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in relief of starter Marlon Mack. Mack starter suffered a fractured hand and has already been ruled out for next week’s game against the Houston Texans, elevating Williams to the top spot on the depth chart.

However, Houston’s rush defense is better than Jacksonville’s and Williams wouldn’t see a below-average rush defense until Week 17, when he and the Colts face the Jaguars again. And by that time, most fantasy leagues have already concluded.

Indianapolis opponent in 2019 Rush defense rank per Pro Football Focus Week 12: at Houston Texans 11th Week 13: vs. Tennessee Titans 2nd Week 14: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7th Week 15: at New Orleans Saints 5th Week 16: vs. Carolina Panthers 14th Week 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars 24th

Here are other waiver wire options that can help in the more immediate future.

Detroit Lions defense and special teams (Available in 76 percent of fantasy leagues)

The Lions defense hasn’t been worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy leagues this season but next week they get to face a Washington team that just went 16 straight quarters without a touchdown, the most by any team since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

[For the flailing NFC East, this is as bad as it’s ever been]

The Redskins also rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in points scored per drive (1.17, 30th), field goals per drive (11 percent, 25th), plays per drive (4.97, 30th), red-zone efficiency (35 percent, 31st) and percentage of drives in which they are forced to go three-and-out (43 percent, 31st).

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (Available in 66 percent of fantasy leagues)

Slayton was on the bye last week so some may have forgotten that he caught 10 of 14 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10 against the New York Jets, his second two-touchdown performance in his last three games.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins (Available in 71 percent of fantasy leagues)

Gesicki has six targets in three straight weeks and will face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, a defense that allows the fourth-highest touchdown rate to opposing tight ends.

