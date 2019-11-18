Simpson shares a TV room with about 60 inmates. A three-person committee of sorts — one man who speaks Spanish, another who likes sports and a third who prefers movies — sets a firm schedule of which channel the TV will turn to at any given time. But regardless of what the compromise says, one event overrides all else: Maryland football.

Javon Leake, the Terrapins’ leading rusher and kickoff return maestro, is Simpson’s son.

“Everyone understands,” Simpson said in a telephone interview. “They all show support.”

Once Simpson went to prison in 2016, just before Leake’s senior year of high school in North Carolina, he’s clung to the occasional windows that let him peer into his son’s life and football career. Each rushing yard and all 19 touchdowns at Maryland, Leake’s dad has celebrated from afar and through postgame phone calls.

Simpson isn’t Leake’s biological father, but he filled that role through the running back’s childhood, building what Simpson calls the “best relationship I’ve ever had with another human being.” The two have held onto the bond, despite the distance and the circumstances, but Leake’s dad has yet to watch his son play football in person. With an early release date expected in May, next season’s opener will likely be the first time he watches his son from the stands.

For now, Leake’s dad watches from the small room with a couple benches, a 19-inch television and about a dozen fellow inmates. His counterparts aren’t Maryland fans — they root for the powerhouse programs like Clemson or Alabama — but they’ve become Javon Leake fans. When Leake nearly returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Ohio State earlier this month, his dad leaped in excitement. Simpson and everyone else in the room knew Leake would have broken the Maryland career record for kickoff returns for touchdowns had he scored.

Simpson can only watch Maryland games if they’re broadcast by national networks, so he said those are the best days. If Leake secures the record Saturday against Nebraska, his dad will only hear of it through a phone call because the matchup will air on the Big Ten Network, which isn’t available at the prison.

Leake’s dad usually doesn’t know the time and channel information when the committee creates the schedule, so he leaves notes on the TV. The courtesy note clarifies that while the schedule says one channel, Simpson’s son will play on another. Nobody protests the change.

“The guys inside with him, they respect it,” Leake said. “They know who I am. They'll be like, ‘That's your son!’ He gets a lot of love about that. I think that's pretty cool.”

Leake’s dad went to prison in 2016 after being convicted of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to New York state records. As a kid growing up in the Bronx, Leake said he “would see stuff that I wasn’t supposed to see at that age,” but that he doesn’t resent it because it made him mature faster.

Leake’s mom, Natasha, met Simpson when her son was 1. They lived together until they split when Leake was in middle school. Natasha and her son moved to North Carolina, while Simpson stayed in New York. Leake’s biological father, Thomas Kelly Jr., saw his son intermittently early on, but Leake said he was young enough that he doesn’t remember and never formed a relationship with him. Kelly was shot and killed when Leake was in fifth grade. Leake and his mom found out almost two years later.

Leake, an only child, calls his mom his best friend, “the sweetest, coolest woman ever.” She attends every home football game. Leake said his dad is like his twin, another person he talks to about everything. So when Leake found out his dad was going to prison, “I just felt like I was losing somebody,” he said.

Leake’s dad instantly realized what he’d miss: his son’s high school graduation, his college football career. Perhaps Leake’s career will extend long into the future, but you can never be sure. Leake’s dad has already been absent for some great moments. He wants to be present for the rest.

Simpson missed his son’s teenage years, but early on, he helped instill some habits such as, “when you shake a person’s hand, look them square in the eyes,” Natasha Leake said. “These are things I never would have thought about as a female, but as a male you need to know these things.”

Despite the move, Leake still very much considers himself a New York guy: He has tattoos of the Yankees logo and the Statue of Liberty on his arm; his twitter handle includes, “NY king” and 20, his jersey number. Leake and his mom drove up to New York to see Simpson before he went to prison, and that’s the last time Leake saw him.

Simpson calls Leake a few times a week, always at 7 p.m., which usually coincides with the end of Leake’s practices. Leake hates if he misses the call because then the wait extends another day. They talk about girls, music and football. They hear an automated warning when time is about to run out. That’s when they usually start wishing each other well, saying how they love and miss each other. Thinking about the day when his dad is out of prison, Leake said he’ll probably call him all the time, finally free of restriction.

When Simpson can’t watch games, Natasha Leake, who has maintained a friendship with Simpson, pulls up the box score and reads him the statistics. Only this month did Simpson first have access to an app that allows others to send links and short video clips. Before, he could only receive photos in the mail.

“The way he’s elevated his game is just amazing,” Simpson said of Leake. “I just want to witness that with my own eyes.”

The day when Simpson can cheer from the stands, and then hug his son after the game, is fast approaching. The maximum length of Simpson’s sentence stretches to August 2021, with the conditional release date set for November 2020. But Simpson says his work through the college program will move his release up another six months.

When Leake talks to his dad, they don’t discuss the countdown to this date, but both know it’s soon. They’ve already agreed to play a pickup basketball game. Simpson will finally watch his son play football.

But that’s all secondary. When asked what he’ll do first, Leake said: “I’d probably cry. I’m not gonna lie.”

More than 500 miles away, speaking from a prison phone booth, Leakes’s dad envisioned that same day, the one when he’ll see his son again, and said he’ll cry, too.

