By eighth grade, Wright was a promising goalie, choosing to concentrate on lacrosse — a sport at the time with a dearth of African American players — over baseball despite years participating in Little League.

AD

Wright was back at his alma mater last week, speaking at an event honoring the 50th anniversary of the Skip Grant Program, which offers academic guidance and social support for students from traditionally unrepresented backgrounds at St. Albans.

AD

“What I remember most about [my] experience here, one of the greatest games I’ve ever been a part of at this school, my freshman year, junior varsity lacrosse against Episcopal,” Wright said. “We won in four overtimes. I had a couple saves. It was, for me, as meaningful as any athletic event I’ve ever been a part of.”

That includes playing college lacrosse at Amherst, where Wright, a political science major, first took a serious interest in acting.

AD

His career path yielded a memorable star turn as Jean-Michel Basquiat in the 1996 film “Basquiat” as well as supporting roles in “The Hunger Games” film series and “Boardwalk Empire” and, more recently, “The Goldfinch” and “The Laundromat,” both released in theaters this year.

Wright won a Tony Award in 1994 for best featured actor in a play for his performance in “Angels in America: Perestroika,” thanking his family in the nation’s capital during his acceptance speech.

AD

A foundational piece to his acting career, Wright said, came from his time participating in sports at St. Albans, where he recalled learning invaluable lessons about practice and teamwork, pillars that also come in handy on the set.

AD

Wright stars as Bernard Lowe in HBO’s “Westworld,” which has been renewed for a third season. There were no spoilers from Wright about the future of his robot-human character, despite prodding from St. Albans classmates, alumni, faculty and staff.

But so important was it for Wright, who grew up in Southeast, to recognize the Skip Grant Program’s impact on his life that he appeared for the speaking engagement in front of an estimated 300 attendees just a week after the death of his mother.

“Skip Grant, what he and this school have built, and what he represents, and for my mom, they were the poles for me and this place,” Wright said during a private moment following his emotional remarks about his St. Albans experience. “And when called, I couldn’t not come.”

Read more:

AD