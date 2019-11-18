“Daniel Snyder is not looking to sell any portion of the team,” Redskins spokesman Sean DeBarbieri said last week in response to reports that Amazon chief executive and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos might be interested in acquiring an NFL team. Perhaps Sunday’s chants will convince Snyder to entertain the idea of ending his 20-year reign of error as owner. Heh.

AD

AD

"Sell the team! Sell the team!" pic.twitter.com/0oM1vdHtdx — Jim Brady (@jimbrady) November 17, 2019

A "Sell the team" chant has started in FedEx Field. There aren't enough people in the stands to keep it going — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) November 17, 2019

“Sell the team! Sell the team!” chant can be heard on TV. pic.twitter.com/doBDbdHDS2 — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) November 17, 2019

Fail: The culture

“You know,” Redskins team president Bruce Allen told reporters in October after Coach Jay Gruden was fired, “the culture is actually damn good.” It most certainly is not, no matter how one looks at this cesspool of a team. Forget that the Redskins set a new franchise record for consecutive quarters (16) without a touchdown before Guice found the end zone, or that they’re off to their worst 10-game start since 1961, or that they’ve lost nine straight at home for the first time since the 1993 and 1994 seasons. Forget all that and focus on the fact that Redskins safety Montae Nicholson started four days after a 21-year-old woman died of an apparent drug overdose at his home. The culture stinks.

Hail: Derrius Guice

AD

Don’t let the Redskins’ best play that wasn’t negated by a penalty distract from the fact that Washington trailed the Jets — the 2-7 Jets — 34-3 in the fourth quarter at home. Guice’s 45-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a screen pass from Dwayne Haskins was nice, but the six double exclamation marks tweeted along with the video of the play by the Redskins’ social media person were approximately five too many. In addition to scoring the first touchdown of his career on his only reception, Guice, who was active for the first time since tearing his meniscus in Week 1, showed more burst than Adrian Peterson on his seven carries for 24 yards.

AD

Fail: The defense

Washington had two weeks to prepare for a team that was averaging 14 points per game, and allowed 34. The Jets entered the day with the league’s worst third-down conversion rate (23.7 percent) and converted five of their 12 opportunities. Tight end Ryan Griffin, who had 160 yards receiving in his first nine games this season, had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, while Sam Darnold threw for a career-high four scores. “The Redskins are just not even contesting the play,” Fox analyst Ronde Barber said after Griffin’s 16-yard touchdown catch before halftime, though the same analysis could’ve applied to any number of defensive breakdowns by the Washington secondary.

AD

“I liked our defensive plan going in,” linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who had two sacks, told Redskins Radio play-by-play man Larry Michael after the loss. “I felt like we had a pretty good bead on what they were going to do offensively. I don’t know what to say. They made more plays than us. We made some errors that were really costly."

AD

Jets points per drive



Weeks 1 to 10: 0.97 (32nd)



Week 11 vs. Redskins: 2.83 — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) November 18, 2019

Hail: Terry McLaurin

The rookie wide receiver had another impressive game, with three catches for 69 yards, including a 41-yarder on a 50-50 ball that he ripped from the grasp of Jets safety Marcus Maye late in the fourth quarter. McLaurin’s number would’ve been even better if his 67-yard catch in the second quarter on a ridiculous throw by Haskins hadn’t been wiped out by a holding penalty on Brandon Scherff. McLaurin remains one of the only reasons to watch this team for the rest of the season.

AD

TERRY MCLAURIN HOW DID YOU CATCH THAT 😱 @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/4NVjjcpjSt — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 17, 2019

Fail: Penalties

Scherff’s holding penalty was one of 11 accepted penalties against the Redskins on Sunday. Washington’s illegal acts ran the gamut, from a requisite false start on Morgan Moses to an illegal hands to the face call on rookie pass rusher Montez Sweat. Cornerback Jimmy Moreland was flagged for roughing the kicker in the first quarter, a mistake that led to a Jets touchdown. The Redskins’ discipline, like the culture, is every bit as abysmal under interim coach Bill Callahan as it was under Gruden, who was often criticized for being too much of a players’ coach.

Read more on the Redskins:

AD