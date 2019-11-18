As for the games? They ranged from dramatic (how did the Vikings win?) to unwatchable (why did anyone attend Jets-Redskins?) to hilarious (wait, the Cardinals didn’t cover?). The balance of power remained the same as the league’s best teams held serve. It was still an entertaining day, and here is what to know:

The Patriots bounced back from their first loss, but they still have issues. The last time we saw them, they were getting bulldozed on a Sunday night two weeks ago in Baltimore. Sunday in Philadelphia, the Patriots ran into a team that plays offense nothing like the Ravens, reasserted themselves as the NFL’s best defense and ran their record to 9-1, recovering from their first loss with a 17-10 victory over the Eagles.

AD

AD

It stabilized the Patriots and kept them ahead of the blistering Ravens in the race for the AFC’s top seed. But any concerns that sprouted about New England’s Super Bowl chances in Baltimore remained. The Patriots’ defense may be enough to beat any team, even in the Super Bowl — just see last February. But their offense isn’t functioning at an elite level.

The Patriots scored only one touchdown Sunday, and it came from clever coaching. The Patriots came out of the halftime locker room using hyper-fast tempo, catching the Eagles off guard and marching into the red zone. They finished the drive with a sweet trick play: Wide receiver Julian Edelman threw a touchdown pass after lining up in the backfield next to Tom Brady and motioning out.

It would be wrongly dismissive to call them gimmicks — employing those kinds of creative tactics at the right time is one reason the Patriots win. It’s still a bad sign that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels think had to rely on them. It means the Patriots know their conventional offense keeps bogging down.

AD

AD

Their offensive line usually improves under position coach Dante Scarnecchia, but they gave Brady no chance for much of Sunday. The unit will receive a major boost Sunday when 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is eligible to come off injured reserve. Mohamed Sanu was a nice addition, but the tight ends and wide receivers are still a motley group — rookie wideout N’Keal Harry, a first-round pick, could help but didn’t do much in his debut.

Nobody should worry about the Patriots, but they are far from invincible. The Ravens proved it two weeks ago, and after a bye, even in victory, the Patriots showed it again.

The new pass interference rule is getting worse. The nadir of the NFL’s experience Sunday came in the first quarter of Ravens-Texans. Deshaun Watson heaved a fourth-and-two pass about 40 yards into the end zone. Before the ball arrived, cornerback Marlon Humphrey yanked DeAndre Hopkins’s jersey and spun him to the ground. No flag came — a terrible missed call.

AD

AD

Texans Coach Bill O’Brien challenged. Even knowing the odds were against him — five of 53 pass interference challenges were successful in the season’s first nine weeks — he had to. Short of the NFC championship game no-call in New Orleans, it would be hard to imagine a more egregious missed pass interference call.

The call stood, and the NFL found a new frontier in not reversing pass interference. Why did the NFL implement a massively consequential rule change, only to disregard it to the anger and confusion of coaches and fans?

One possible answer: The NFL never wanted pass interference to be reviewed, but coaches overwhelmingly voted for and pushed for it at the spring league meeting. When it came time to put it into practice, officials and the league combined to send the message that nothing had actually been changed. If you wanted to challenge pass interference, all it would get you is a wasted timeout, so quit trying.

AD

AD

Maybe that sounds conspiratorial. But what else could explain this bizarre, season-long subplot?

The Ravens are only getting better. Baltimore looked like the best team in the NFL during a 41-7 thrashing of the Houston Texans, and the scary part is the 8-2 Ravens are one of the most logical bets to improve. Lamar Jackson has barely started a full season of games. They completely overhauled their offense in the offseason. Earl Thomas, their most important defensive player, is a free agent coming off an injury. They’ve been tweaking their defense all year. Baltimore at once is a work in progress and a juggernaut.

If the Ravens had a glaring weakness, it was pressuring the quarterback. They entered Sunday with 16 sacks, which ranked 29th. Pro Football Focus rated Baltimore’s pass rush 31st, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins. They had not recorded more than three sacks in a game all season.

AD

AD

Against the Texans, who entered as the sixth-best pass blocking team in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, Baltimore broke out. The Ravens sacked Watson five before halftime and finished with six sacks. Matthew Judon was having an excellent season, but the Ravens had not found a partner to complement him. Rookie Jaylon Ferguson may be the man. Ferguson, a third-round outside linebacker who set the Football Bowl Subdivision career sack record at Louisiana Tech, missed the season’s first four games with an injury, but he could be a weapon down the stretch. He had his first sack Sunday and also recovered a fumble.

Minnesota stole one. The Vikings became the first team in five years to trail by at least 20 points at halftime and win, snapping a 99-game losing streak for teams in such a position. They fell behind the Denver Broncos 20-0 at home, and it could have been worse — Brandon Allen threw an interception in the end zone just before halftime after the Vikings fumbled a kickoff.

They won, 27-23, and were lucky to hold on. On the Broncos’ final drive, they marched downfield as the Vikings committed uncalled pass interference on nearly every play. The Broncos ran three plays from inside the 10-yard line, the final one a pass to tight end Noah Fant, whom safety Jayron Kearse threw to the ground as the ball was en route.

AD

AD

However they did it, the Vikings earned a crucial win. At 8-3, they’re a half-game behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and still in strong position to earn a wild card.

Anyone who bet on the Cardinals is not happy. Arizona once again proved itself a capable and thrilling outfit, leading the one-loss San Francisco 49ers for most of Sunday’s game and pushing them until the finish. The 49ers recovered from a 16-0 hole to rebound from their first loss of the season. But the final play changed the discussion around the game from real life to wagering implications.

The Cardinals closed as a 10-point underdog. Their cover was never really in doubt. The Cardinals led 26-23 with 33 seconds remaining. The 49ers seemed to be in position for a game-tying field goal until Jeff Wilson Jr. took a short Jimmy Garoppolo pass and scampered for a 25-yard touchdown. The Cardinals tried a desperation lateral play with two seconds remaining. After one chaotic pileup — when it appeared the ball was down — the ball squirted loose. A 49ers player picked it up and trotted to the end zone, finalizing the score at 36-26 and resulting in a push after the Cardinals +10 had been a sure winner all day.

AD

AD

Kyle Allen probably isn’t the answer for Carolina. With Cam Newton missing all but the season’s first two games with a foot injury in the wake of offseason shoulder surgery, Carolina’s future at quarterback became cloudy. Allen won his first four starts and seemed like a potential permanent replacement. In his past four games, Allen has thrown nine interceptions, including four in a 29-3 loss to the resurgent Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Allen has done enough to establish himself as a quality backup. But the Panthers will need to aim higher this offseason or simply bring back Newton for the final year of his contract at an affordable $21 million. In the meantime, the 5-5 Panthers are just about done in the loaded NFC playoff race.

Quenton Nelson didn’t score a touchdown. But we still got to see this.

AD

AD

Quentin Nelson becomes fullback& scores TD. Preforms keg stand. Has TD taken away. Thats the Owen Schmidt hatrick pic.twitter.com/s5AVBznBlf — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 17, 2019

Nelson, a 330-pound guard for the Indianapolis Colts, lined up as a goal-line fullback, took a handoff and plunged into the end zone. The play was called back on review, but the officials initially ruled he scored, which led to the above. For the uninitiated, that is a keg stand.